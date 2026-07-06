Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LtJ's avatar
LtJ
1d

Consider Geoengineering combined with Microwave Towers world wide plus HAARP and many more facilities like it, spraying 60-100 million tons of Nano-Polymers, Graphene, Aluminum, Manganese, Strontium, and Barium over the world skies for 80+ years.

Then I recently heard that many people in Venezuela were hearing a 'bizarre clicking' noise in the skies just before the quake!...........all for oil??

Fukushima had the same sort of experience with 3 days of a bizarre 'heat dome' over them before the quake, they were going to nationalize oil..........Libya the same scenario wanting to nationalize oil then Gadhafi murdered, Iraq, same, Hussein taken out and heavy use by the US of 'energy weapons.....Then look at Hawaii, bizarre fires because 'someone' wanted the area, Gaza, same...

Reply
Share
William H Warrick III MD's avatar
William H Warrick III MD
21h

It was man-made using the HAARP System. HAARP goes back many years.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture