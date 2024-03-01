Absolutely stunning,

An Astute Intelligence Op.

The election of Zelensky in 2019 was intent upon acquiring the ethnic Russian vote in Donbass.

A Russian Jew transformed into a Nazi?

See the video below.

Zelensky is Jewish. He supports the Nazi Azov Battalion, the two Nazi parties, which have committed countless atrocities against the Jewish community in Ukraine.

He belongs to a Russian-Jewish family. He was brought up as a native Russian speaker, who until recently was not fluent in Ukrainian.

And the Western media in chorus are endorsing the Zelensky proxy regime without bating an eyelid. The Kiev regime is upheld as a democracy.

Zelensky Video

And now this Jewish-Russian proxy president wants to “ban everything Russian”, including the Russian language (his mother tongue), the Russian media, the teaching of Russian in the schools.

He has been instructed by Washington to lead Kiev’s Neo-Nazi government, which is portrayed by the U.S. mainstream media including the NYT as a democracy.

Zelensky also plans to ban Russian composers including Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, Borodin, Glinka, Rimsky-Korsakov, and many more.

Are Russian films also slated to be banned?

Ironically if this were to be carried out, it would include Zelensky’s movies (featured in Russian) (produced prior to him becoming president in 2019). These include “Servant of the People”, 2016 (in Russian on Netflix). Below is the Trailer of his Film entitled “8 First Dates”.

Trailer of Zelensky's Film entitled "8 First Dates"

Russian Books

He has ordered the removal of 100 million books by Russian authors, including Tolstoy, Pushkin, Dostoevsky, Gorky, from Ukraine’s libraries.

Meanwhile, the Kiev neo-Nazi regime (supported by US-NATO) has endorsed the writings of Stepan Bandera as well as Adolph Hitler’s Mein Kampf.

Military Training of Young Children to fight the Russians

From the outset in 2014 as well as under president Zelensky’s government, the Azov battalion is supported by US and Canadian military aid channelled to the Ukraine National Guard via the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Azov battalion is not only involved in para-military operations in Eastern Ukraine, it is running a Summer Camp military training project for young children and adolescents as part of a broader Nazi indoctrination program.

The Azov Battalion promotes Nazism. It actively coordinates the Neo-Nazi Summer School:

Zelensky Betrays His Family

Zelensky has also betrayed his family. Many of his relatives were victims of the Nazi holocaust.

In a twisted irony, days before he assumed office [May 2019], “he …laid flowers on the grave of his grandfather, Semyon Ivanovich Zelensky (image right), who fought in the Soviet Union’s Red Army during World War II”.

It was May 9 — Victory Day in Ukraine — and a day of “thanksgiving,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“[Semyon] went through the whole war and remain[s] forever in my memory one of those heroes who defended Ukraine from the Nazis,” he wrote. “Thanks for the fact that the inhuman ideology of Nazism is forever a thing of the past” Thanks to those who fought against Nazism — and won.” (quoted in Washington Post, emphasis added)

High Treason.

My Grandfather: “one of those heroes who defended Ukraine from the Nazis”.

Zelensky is a liar and a criminal.

Sponsored by America and Europe, Zelensky is leading a Neo-Nazi government, he is promoting Nazism in Ukraine.

Ottawa, House of Commons, September 22, 2023

And at Canada’s House of Commons (September 22, 2023), a standing ovation for the Neo-Nazi President of Ukraine.

Are Canada’s MPs totally ignorant or are they embracing an unfolding US-Canada-NATO “Neo-Nazi Consensus”?

Video: Zelensky Addresses Canadian House of Commons

It is worth noting that David Pugliese of The Ottawa Citizen has carefully documented the Neo-Nazi features of the Kiev Regime. His report (which no doubt was read by several of Canada’s Members of Parliament) was published in 2021 during the Zelensky presidency (May 2019-)

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, September 23, 2023

Featured image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address in Kiev, Ukraine, April 15, 2022. (Credit: Ukrainian Presidency)

