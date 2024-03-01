Video: A Jewish-Russian Proxy President: Zelensky Transformed into a Nazi.
Could not speak Ukrainian Before Entering Politics
Absolutely stunning,
An Astute Intelligence Op.
The election of Zelensky in 2019 was intent upon acquiring the ethnic Russian vote in Donbass.
A Russian Jew transformed into a Nazi?
See the video below.
Zelensky is Jewish. He supports the Nazi Azov Battalion, the two Nazi parties, which have committed countless atrocities against the Jewish community in Ukraine.
He belongs to a Russian-Jewish family. He was brought up as a native Russian speaker, who until recently was not fluent in Ukrainian.
And the Western media in chorus are endorsing the Zelensky proxy regime without bating an eyelid. The Kiev regime is upheld as a democracy.
Zelensky Video (click to view on Bitchute)
And now this Jewish-Russian proxy president wants to “ban everything Russian”, including the Russian language (his mother tongue), the Russian media, the teaching of Russian in the schools.
He has been instructed by Washington to lead Kiev’s Neo-Nazi government, which is portrayed by the U.S. mainstream media including the NYT as a democracy.
Zelensky also plans to ban Russian composers including Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, Borodin, Glinka, Rimsky-Korsakov, and many more.
Are Russian films also slated to be banned?
Ironically if this were to be carried out, it would include Zelensky’s movies (featured in Russian) (produced prior to him becoming president in 2019). These include “Servant of the People”, 2016 (in Russian on Netflix). Below is the Trailer of his Film entitled “8 First Dates”.
Trailer of Zelensky’s Film entitled “8 First Dates”
Russian Books
He has ordered the removal of 100 million books by Russian authors, including Tolstoy, Pushkin, Dostoevsky, Gorky, from Ukraine’s libraries.
Meanwhile, the Kiev neo-Nazi regime (supported by US-NATO) has endorsed the writings of Stepan Bandera as well as Adolph Hitler’s Mein Kampf.
Military Training of Young Children to fight the Russians
From the outset in 2014 as well as under president Zelensky’s government, the Azov battalion is supported by US and Canadian military aid channelled to the Ukraine National Guard via the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The Azov battalion is not only involved in para-military operations in Eastern Ukraine, it is running a Summer Camp military training project for young children and adolescents as part of a broader Nazi indoctrination program.
The Azov Battalion promotes Nazism. It actively coordinates the Neo-Nazi Summer School:
Zelensky Betrays His Family
Zelensky has also betrayed his family. Many of his relatives were victims of the Nazi holocaust.
In a twisted irony, days before he assumed office [May 2019], “he …laid flowers on the grave of his grandfather, Semyon Ivanovich Zelensky (image right), who fought in the Soviet Union’s Red Army during World War II”.
It was May 9 — Victory Day in Ukraine — and a day of “thanksgiving,” he wrote in a Facebook post.
“[Semyon] went through the whole war and remain[s] forever in my memory one of those heroes who defended Ukraine from the Nazis,” he wrote.
“Thanks for the fact that the inhuman ideology of Nazism is forever a thing of the past”
Thanks to those who fought against Nazism — and won.” (quoted in Washington Post, emphasis added)
High Treason.
My Grandfather: “one of those heroes who defended Ukraine from the Nazis”.
Zelensky is a liar and a criminal.
Sponsored by America and Europe, Zelensky is leading a Neo-Nazi government, he is promoting Nazism in Ukraine.
And the Western media in chorus are endorsing the Zelensky proxy regime without bating an eyelid. The Kiev regime is upheld as a democracy.
Ottawa, House of Commons, September 22, 2023
And at Canada’s House of Commons (September 22, 2023), a standing ovation for the Neo-Nazi President of Ukraine.
Are Canada’s MPs totally ignorant or are they embracing an unfolding US-Canada-NATO “Neo-Nazi Consensus”?
Video: Zelensky Addresses Canadian House of CommonsVideo: Zelensky Addresses Canadian House of Commons click here
It is worth noting that David Pugliese of The Ottawa Citizen has carefully documented the Neo-Nazi features of the Kiev Regime. His report (which no doubt was read by several of Canada’s Members of Parliament) was published in 2021 during the Zelensky presidency (May 2019-)
Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, September 23, 2023
Featured image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address in Kiev, Ukraine, April 15, 2022. (Credit: Ukrainian Presidency)
The original source of this article is Silview Media and Global Research
Could strongly relate to what this Israeli Jew is saying here:
https://x.com/alon_mizrahi/status/1763444775674339532
Something very very bad has happened to the Jewish people and this was done from within.
I salute you Prof. Chossudovsky...
This Article is spot on... something I am used to from Global Research.
But it gets way deeper than this.
IGOR KOLOMOISKY
This article is from 2015
It's never good news for the rule of law when an oligarch sends armed men in combat fatigues to occupy a state-owned oil company. That's what just happened in Ukraine, where billionaire oligarch Igor Kolomoisky appears to have sent members of his private army last week to temporarily take over the offices of oil company UkrTransNafta in order to protect his financial interests in the company.
Kolomoisky funds and directs a large private militia that has been helping the Kiev government fight against the pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. Militias like his — and there are dozens of them — are a source of deep concern to analysts who believe they could threaten Ukraine's long-term stability
https://www.vox.com/2015/3/23/8279397/kolomoisky-oligarch-ukraine-militia
Kolomoisky is also the owner of the TV Network which gave actor Zelinsky his stage... and he is the handler behind him
---More---
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his partners in comedy production owned a network of offshore companies related to their business based in the British Virgin Islands, Cyprus, and Belize.
Zelensky’s current chief aide, Serhiy Shefir, as well as the head of the country’s Security Service, were part of the offshore network.
Offshore companies were used by Shefir and another business partner to buy pricey London real estate.
Around the time of his 2019 election, Zelensky handed his shares in a key offshore company over to Shefir, but the two appear to have made an arrangement for Zelensky’s family to continue receiving money from the offshore.
https://www.occrp.org/en/the-pandora-papers/pandora-papers-reveal-offshore-holdings-of-ukrainian-president-and-his-inner-circle
----
It all links back to the CIA / Clinton / Rockefeller Mafia and Pedo Joe Biden and his crackpot son of a whore Hunter.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/how-to-impeach-joe-biden-today-and
----
Ursula von der Leyen is the same... Jewish Roots to Nazis and slave traders
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/ursula-von-der-leyen-a-female-adolf
---
And we are not even speaking of Maqcron Boris or rich Richy Sunak who are all realted to the Occult.
British PM and #WEF2030 Agenda devotee #Sunak Rich invested $500 million of his private funds into Moderna through a company called Thelema Partners in a notorious tax haven in the Caymen Islands. Afterwards he stated in parliament that the vaccine was "safe and effective" while then going on to roll out further permissions for Moderna to set up further vaccine producing interests within the UK.
Note: The word THELEMA was crowned by Aleistar Crowley revealing Richy Sunak as not only a WEF Devotee but also an Occultist / Satanist / Pedophile / Freemason scum
He is also heavily involved in the Digital ID…
In India it is called the ADHAAR System.
https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1685212051675754496
---
To me it comes to no surprise since I know all this.
What got me is the fact that Adolf Hitler was a Rothschild.... and all is related to the Occult and their Networks.
How evil is that.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/about-adolf-rothschild-hiedler-schickelgruber
---
Plus... the Havara agreement between the Zionists and the Nazis to bring the Jews to Palestine.
Edwin Black tells a piece of history which is not well known, perhaps purposely kept from public view because it is so embarrassing to the participants.
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1769196.The_Transfer_Agreement
---
He also wrote a Book: IBM and the Holocaust...
And the Digital ID Adhaar is just that... Numbers for us with a Databank controlled by Nazis... Historyx repeated by the powerful and rich who copy the Nazis today in their quest for a world Government.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/i-oppose-the-digital-id-auschwitz