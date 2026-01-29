[This video was first published on Global Research. You can watch it here.]

Donald Trump’s administration made plans to pull four friendly countries out of the EU, in an effort to “Make Europe Great Again.”

A 29-page US National Security Strategy (NSS) condemns trump’s European allies as “weak.”

“The White House pushed back on claims that Washington was seeking to take nations including Italy and Hungary out of the EU.” (Independent)

According to Defense One, a longer and unpublished version of the document suggested taking Austria, Hungary, Italy and Poland out of the EU and into greater alignment with the US, while backing movements supportive of “traditional European ways of life.”

What this 29-paged NSS report confirms is America’s intent to destabilize and fragment the European Union.

