Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Freedom Fox
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Europe SHOULD be warred against. It is no longer an ally. Not of Constitutional liberty and shared visions of freedom. It is a Fascistic entity. More in common with Fascistic Axis Germany and Italy than the Allies who 'liberated' it.

This cold, sober truth isn't about finger pointing. The US has more in common with Fascistic Axis Germany and Italy than its 1940's self. The entire world under a global governance model has become Ribbentrop-Molotov global pact alliance between Fascism and Communism governing models.

Only the US retains the ability to become what it once was, what it's propaganda myths declared it to be. The US Constitution remains the singular best defense against the war the global ruling class of central planners, both Fascist var. and Communist var. has declared against their people, believed to be the ruling elite's enemy, useless eaters to be controlled and/or eliminated.

Yes, America is right, proper and moral to be in a state of war against Europe, declared or undeclared. Europe has fallen to a status that a Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin and Mao alive today would think they won.

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