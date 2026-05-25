[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

America is no longer “an ally” of the European Union. Quite the opposite.

The insidious role of the U.S. government in carrying out acts of sabotage against the EU is amply documented. Beyond doubt.

Meanwhile corrupt EU politicians are not only blaming Russia, they are setting the stage for the destabilization and impoverishment of several European countries on behalf of Washington.

They are “sleeping with the enemy” to the detriment of the people of Europe.

In this GRTV video production, Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic focus on the history of the European colonial powers as well as the complex contemporary relationship between Europe and America.

See also:

America is at War against Europe. High Treason against the People of Europe

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 14, 2026

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Video: America’s War against Europe

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 16 languages with hyperlinks:

Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 16 languages.

To contribute to the GRTV-Lux Media video project, please consider subscribing to my Substack. Click here to see subscription options.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 16 languages.