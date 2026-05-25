Video: America’s War against Europe
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic
[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]
America is no longer “an ally” of the European Union. Quite the opposite.
The insidious role of the U.S. government in carrying out acts of sabotage against the EU is amply documented. Beyond doubt.
Meanwhile corrupt EU politicians are not only blaming Russia, they are setting the stage for the destabilization and impoverishment of several European countries on behalf of Washington.
They are “sleeping with the enemy” to the detriment of the people of Europe.
In this GRTV video production, Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic focus on the history of the European colonial powers as well as the complex contemporary relationship between Europe and America.
See also:
America is at War against Europe. High Treason against the People of Europe
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 14, 2026
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Video: America’s War against Europe
Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 16 languages with hyperlinks:
English, Français, عربي, Русский, Español, 中文, Deutsch, Farsi, Português, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Türkçe, Српски, Bahasa Malay, ภาษาไทย
Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 16 languages.
To contribute to the GRTV-Lux Media video project, please consider subscribing to my Substack. Click here to see subscription options.
Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 16 languages.
Europe SHOULD be warred against. It is no longer an ally. Not of Constitutional liberty and shared visions of freedom. It is a Fascistic entity. More in common with Fascistic Axis Germany and Italy than the Allies who 'liberated' it.
This cold, sober truth isn't about finger pointing. The US has more in common with Fascistic Axis Germany and Italy than its 1940's self. The entire world under a global governance model has become Ribbentrop-Molotov global pact alliance between Fascism and Communism governing models.
Only the US retains the ability to become what it once was, what it's propaganda myths declared it to be. The US Constitution remains the singular best defense against the war the global ruling class of central planners, both Fascist var. and Communist var. has declared against their people, believed to be the ruling elite's enemy, useless eaters to be controlled and/or eliminated.
Yes, America is right, proper and moral to be in a state of war against Europe, declared or undeclared. Europe has fallen to a status that a Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin and Mao alive today would think they won.