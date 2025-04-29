[This article was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

It happened more than 23 years ago. It was barely covered by the Canadian media.

In one fell swoop, the sovereignty of Canada and Mexico is wiped out. The entire territory of Canada has, so to speak, been militarized.

The US can deploy troops up to the North-West territories and the Arctic.

It controls the North-West passage.

It can establish military facilities throughout Canada.

Our country, Canada, is part of a regional command entity of the US military entitled USNORTHCOM.

In the words of General Myers,

“Myers: Thank you, Mr. Secretary [Rumsfeld], and good afternoon. The Unified Command Plan or UCP establishes, as the secretary [Rumsfeld] said, the missions and responsibilities of each combatant command within the United States armed forces. It’s important to just note here that it only applies to the U.S. armed forces, to no other armed forces. [Canada, Mexico]“

Canada’s Sovereignty in Jeopardy: “51st State”, Déjà Vu: The Militarization of North America Under President Donald Trump

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 04, 2025

USNORTHCOM is part of the 6-command structures of the US Military. (Rumsfeld’s 2002 statement (C-Span), for full transcript, click above article)

Announced by Donald Rumsfeld, US Northern Command pertains to the deployment of the US military (land, waterways, air). It encompasses Mexico, the U.S. and Canada, from the Caribbean to the Arctic.

It also violates the UN International Law of the Sea by extending U.S. military jurisdiction into the “high seas” (500 miles of territorial and international waters).

Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld boasted that:

“the NORTHCOM – with all of North America as its geographic command – ‘is part of the greatest transformation of the Unified Command Plan [UCP] since its inception in 1947.’” (See Journal Canada Defense Forces)

