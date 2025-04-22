Video: China Says “NO to Donald Trump.” 中国对唐纳德·特朗普说“不”
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic
[This was first published by Global Research. You may watch it here.]
See also Michel Chossudovsky’s book:
Towards Capitalist Restoration. Chinese Socialism after Mao, London, Macmillan, 1986 (also in pdf)
Good china is not going to give in to an immature geriatric bully.
Best wishes for China, which actually just dropped a sort of nuclear bomb which the media are still trying to hide.
For those of you which are not aware of the latest tech released by China, it is a car battery which charges in 5 minutes, and it’s made out salt.
I am not posting a link to it because it would spoil you search.
This blows billions or maybe even trillions of imaginary future money from the lithium industry straight out of the chimney. “In the form of smoke”.
US has for decades with its patents laws blocked progress and evolution world wide and chained entire countries to its monopoly, now finally someone is braking those chains.
So yes thank you China.
About the US, trump is a gambler and like all gamblers tries to bluff and when the bluff fails, he looses.
Any how thank you professor and thank you Drago.