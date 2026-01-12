[This interview was first published on Global Research. You can watch it here.]

President Donald Trump has “renewed his threat of using military force to annex Greenland,“

saying “he wouldn’t rule it out to make the self-governing Danish territory a part of the United States.”

His objective: seizing control of the resource-rich island, which he insists the US needs for national security purposes.

“I don’t say I’m going to do it, but I don’t rule out anything.”

Denmark’s Prime Minister has responded forcefully to the threats of the President of the United States. One NATO member state threatening another NATO state. Trump’s posture could contribute to the destabilization of NATO.

***

Reach out to people in all major regions of the world:

Greenland and Denmark, Western Europe, The Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, China, India, East and South East Asia, The Pacific.

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and “true democracy.”

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 15 languages with hyperlinks:

Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 15 languages.

To contribute to the GRTV-Lux Media video project, please consider subscribing to my Substack. Click here to see subscription options.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 14 languages.