[This video was originally published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

Spread the word, refute the lies.

There were several name changes. The initial identity of the virus was 2019-nCoV which stands for “2019 New (n) Corona (Co) Virus (V).”

In late January 2020, the WHO based on the analysis of the Berlin Virology Team (Eurosurveillance) confirmed that:

It did not possess an isolate of 2019-nCoV from a purified sample from an infected patient, which meant that they were unable to confirm the identity of the novel coronavirus.

The major actors and personalities behind the Covid-19 pandemic were:

Dr Anthony Fauci , Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Chief Medical Advisor to the U.S. President (2021-2022)

Dr. George Gao Fu, Director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China’s CDC) (August 2017 to July 2022, Fellow of the Wellcome Trust

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO)

Dr. Christian Drosten , Director of the Institute of Virology, Charité Hospital , Berlin.

William Henry Gates, Director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Philanthropic support to the WHO and The Berlin Institute of Virology’s study in Eurosurveillance

The WHO decision pertaining to the alleged SARS-CoV-2 pandemic was endorsed in the U.S. by the Trump Administration, while placing the blame on China.

Video: The Covid-19 Pandemic: The Virus Which Never Existed

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 17 languages with hyperlinks:

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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 17 languages.