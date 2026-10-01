[The first part of this article was published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

The Outset of the US-NATO War against Syria (2011)

More than 15 years ago: At the outset of the US-NATO war on Syria in March 2011, so-called “progressives” supported the so-called “opposition,” which was largely made up of Al Qaeda-affiliated mercenaries.

A US-NATO-led war of aggression was portrayed as a “civil war.”

President Bashar al-Assad was casually described as a dictator who is killing his own people. The millions of deaths resulting from US-NATO-led wars are not an object of concern.

Mass Movement in support of Bashar Al Assad

The anti-war movement died in the wake of the Iraq war (April 2003). Responsibility to Protect (R2P) and counterterrorism prevail.

The war on Syria started more than 15 years ago in Daraa on the 17th of March 2011.

I was undertaking research in Syria in early 2011. I left the country in early March barely two weeks before the outbreak in Daraa.

Media reports have finally acknowledged that the so-called “protest movement” in Syria was instigated by Washington. This was known and documented from the very inception of the Syrian crisis in March 2011.

Daraa, March 2011

It was not a protest movement, it was an armed insurgency integrated by US-Israeli and allied-supported “jihadist” death squads?

From day one, the Islamist “freedom fighters” were supported, trained and equipped by NATO and Turkey’s High Command. According to Israeli intelligence sources (Debka, August 14, 2011):

NATO headquarters in Brussels and the Turkish high command are meanwhile drawing up plans for their first military step in Syria, which is to arm the rebels with weapons for combating the tanks and helicopters spearheading the Assad regime’s crackdown on dissent. … NATO strategists are thinking more in terms of pouring large quantities of anti-tank and anti-air rockets, mortars and heavy machine guns into the protest centers for beating back the government armored forces. (DEBKAfile, NATO to give rebels anti-tank weapons, August 14, 2011)

This initiative, which was also supported by Saudi Arabia the UAE and Qatar, involved a process of organized recruitment of thousands of jihadist “freedom fighters”, reminiscent of the enlistment of the Mujahideen to wage the CIA’s jihad (holy war) in the heyday of the Soviet-Afghan war:

Also discussed in Brussels and Ankara, our sources report, is a campaign to enlist thousands of Muslim volunteers in Middle East countries and the Muslim world to fight alongside the Syrian rebels. The Turkish army would house these volunteers, train them and secure their passage into Syria. (Ibid, emphasis added)

These mercenaries were subsequently integrated into US and allied-sponsored terrorist organizations including Al Nusrah and ISIS-ISIL.

The Daraa “protest movement” on March 17-18, 2011 had all the appearances of a staged event involving covert support to Islamic terrorists by Mossad and/or Western intelligence.

Government sources pointed to the role of radical Salafist groups (supported by Israel).

In chorus, the Western media described the events in Daraa as a protest movement against Bashar al-Assad.

The US-NATO-Israel agenda consisted in supporting an Al Qaeda-affiliated insurgency integrated by death squads and professional snipers. President Bashar al-Assad was then blamed for killing his own people.

It is worth noting that three years later, a similar “false flag” strategy of killing innocent civilians was used during the Ukraine Maidan “protest movement.” On February 20th, 2014, professional snipers were shooting at both demonstrators and policemen with a view to accusing president Viktor Yanukovych of “mass murder.” This was a coup d’Etat sponsored by the U.S.

The “humanitarian mandate” of the US and its allies is sustained by diabolical “false flag” attacks which consist in killing civilians with a view to breaking the legitimacy of governments which refuse to abide by the diktats of Washington and its allies.

Flash Forward to 2025.

President Trump Endorses “ A Good Guy Al Qaeda Leader”

Ironically, this “good guy” Al Qaeda leader Al-Jawlani was involved in the “War on Terror”: prior to 2025 he was categorized as a terrorist by the U.S State Department.

And the West applauds, celebrating the victory of Hayat Tahir Al Sham (HTS) and its “former terrorist leader”

The Unspoken Objective: Install an Islamist State led by an “Al Qaeda Proxy Regime”

Oops! Are these not the “same Al Qaeda bad guys” who allegedly brought down the World Trade Centre (WTC) on September 11, 2001 under the helm of Osama Bin Laden?

In the astute words of (former) Ohio Congressman and two times presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich:

“The American people were told a fairy tale that we were supporting [Al Qaeda] freedom fighters against a dictator. What we actually accomplished was funding the terrorists who now murder Christians, massacre Alawite villages, and impose radical Islamic rule in areas they seize. It was a reckless intervention, driven by a geopolitical obsession with weakening Iran and Russia. It has not only destroyed Syria but it has also created a breeding ground for global terrorism”.

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman , President Donald Trump, Interim President of Syria Ahmed al-Shara (aka Muhammad Al-Jawlani)

Meanwhile, The IMF and the World Bank –which boycotted the duly elected Al Assad presidency– have come to the rescue of the HTS “interim government” on condition that the debts of the ousted government be duly reimbursed.

Has the UN Security Council Endorsed the “New Government”

The United Nations confirms that:

“Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an armed group designated as a terrorist organization by the UN Security Council, has emerged as the dominant force in Syria, following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

However, according to a core Security Council resolution on Syria adopted at the height of the civil conflict, HTS is regarded as a terrorist group.”

Oops,

“And what would it take [according to the UN] for HTS to no longer be considered a terrorist organization?”

Donald Trump, the Western media and the US State Department in chorus have already provided the answer:

He’s An “Al Qaeda Good Guy”

In the video production below, independent journalists, witnesses, and Syrians tell the story mainstream media didn’t report regarding the war on Syria.

In solidarity with the people of Syria

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, May 19, 2025, September 14, 2026