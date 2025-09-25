[Thanks to James Corbett of The Corbett Report for producing this video.]

Michel Chossudovsky of GlobalResearch.ca makes a presentation to the 20 Years Journey in Criminalizing War: What Next? conference in Kuala Lumpur commemorating the 20th anniversary of the signing of the 2005 Kuala Lumpur Initiative to Criminalize War.

He reflects on the lack of progress toward the vision of the criminalization of war and the unfortunate move toward the criminalization of justice that has instead taken place over the last two decades.

Click here to watch the video.