[This video was first published on Global Research. You can watch it here.]

Following the U.S. attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Maduro, Cuba is the object of a process of deliberate destabilization: An entire country is targeted on the orders of Donald Trump.

It’s “the blockade of Cuba” which has triggered a social and economic upheaval, not to mention the paralysis of schools and hospitals, the destabilization of productive activity, the closing down of air travel, crisis in transportation, the impoverishment of an entire population, extensive food shortages, no oil, no electricity, following the cut-off in the delivery of petroleum from Venezuela.

“The blockade of Cuba” is a preamble to regime change. It’s crimes against humanity. It’s the transformation of a sovereign state into a “territory.”

Its intent is to kill the history of socialism.

It’s a carefully planned crime against humanity by the Trump administration which claims to be committed to democracy.

In solidarity. Our thoughts are with the people of Cuba and Venezuela.

***

Forward the video: spread the word: The Americas, Western Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, China, India, East and South East Asia, the Pacific.

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and “true democracy.”

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 14 languages with hyperlinks:

Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 14 languages.

To contribute to the GRTV-Lux Media video project, please consider subscribing to my Substack. Click here to see subscription options.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 14 languages.