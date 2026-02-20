Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
11h

I was vacationing in Cuba a couple of years ago. The people there are so nice and friendly and survive on very little. It's pretty incredible and shameful how Marco Rubio, of Cuban heritage, can just want their total destruction, including innocent women and children. Him and the other parasites are nothing less than evil monsters (or demons), imo.

Reply
Share
Wendy Llewellyn's avatar
Wendy Llewellyn
2h

This really is b/s. Communism is a crime against humanity, Rubio snd Trump are not. Now I know why u don’t frequently read your articles

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture