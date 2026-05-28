Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Charles A Gillard
10h

Finally after the Ukraine Treaty it is now clear the Kellogg-Briand Treaty outlawing war was just another treaty preparing for war (WWII). Due likely to blunt communist critique of western civilization's religious war for profit motive history at a critical time resulting from WWI. History sometimes brands itself.

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