[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

Let us restore peace and internationalism. Say no to an “oppressive digital world order”!

Internationalism: The United Nations is being privatised. The criminalization of the U.N. judicial system.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC) are tacitly supportive of genocide.

Genocide is worldwide. What we are witnessing is the killing of children and the targeting of civilians.

“Guns and Butter.” No more butter: lots of guns.

Disarmament is required: massive increase in military spending. A $1.3 trillion U.S. nuclear weapons program.

Collapse of the welfare state. Economic warfare. The destabilization of industry. Bankruptcies, poverty, unemployment. Famines worldwide.

Media disinformation and war propaganda: “When the lie becomes the truth, there is no moving backwards”.

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Video: Disarmament, Peace, Justice, Internationalism

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 16 languages with hyperlinks:

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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 16 languages.