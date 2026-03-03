Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Walter DuBlanica's avatar
Walter DuBlanica
15h

A war with IRAN will have negative results for America.

Reply
Share
wake up Sunshine's avatar
wake up Sunshine
19h

take me off this list please

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture