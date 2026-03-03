Video: “Donald the Terrible.” The Consequence of a War with Iran
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic
This Global Research video was recorded on the days prior to the U.S.-Israel bombing raids.
On February 28, 2026, amidst peace negotiations, “Donald the Terrible” ordered a criminal bombing campaign against Iran largely focussing on the outright killing of civilians.
This Global Research video was recorded on the days prior to the U.S.-Israel bombing raids.
“Donald the Terrible”: his criminal agenda is global warfare and the killing of civilians, the hegemonic battle for energy, namely the acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves worldwide.
A war with IRAN will have negative results for America.
