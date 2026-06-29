[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Peter Koenig was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

Did President Trump really make a deal or rather betray the public at large again – for the umpteenth time?

The deliberate confusion on where to sign the “Deal,” first Geneva,

Then at President Macron’s insistence in Evian where the G7 met (15-17 June 2026),

Then on the Swiss Buergenstock mountain (where the absurd May 2024 Ukrainian Peace Talk, without Russian presence, took place, and where the Bilderbergers often meet);

And finally signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), not a Peace Treaty at all, on 17 June, finalized on 18 June 2026, in Versailles, near Paris.

“Macron, with an “as-low-as-it-gets” popularity rating, wanted to have a role in the deal to boost his ego and approval rating, without considering Versailles’ questionable past, that may be haunting this deal as well, like many others before.

(Peter Koenig, June 19, 2026)

For details and analysis, see:

Trump and the Iran Deal – Another Programmed Deception

By Peter Koenig, June 22, 2026

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Video: Donald Trump and the Iran Deal. Fraud and Deception?

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 17 languages with hyperlinks:

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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 17 languages.