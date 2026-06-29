Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Laladge's avatar
Laladge
16h

Well! Yes indeed it is a fraud and a deception but tell me what else could you expect from the US...How can we forget what Pompeo state once..."We lie, we cheat, we steal and should have add and we kill... all this with total impunity...

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Paul Winter's avatar
Paul Winter
14h

Trumps a complete braindead idiot to negotiate with the enemy and believe a lying deceiving Muslim

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