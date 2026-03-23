Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Denise
5h

Michel Chossudovsky .....YOU HAVE TDS....WHICH IS PATHETIC FOR A PERSON LIKE YOURSELF WHOM IS SUPPOSED TO NOT BE BIASED AND REPORT THE TRUTH. I NO LONGER SUPPORT YOU AND I DID FOR YEARS.

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