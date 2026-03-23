[This video was first published on Global Research. You can watch it here.]

There are failures of America’s ABM (anti-ballistic missile), the THAAD and Patriot defense systems in relation to Trump’s confused military agenda against Iran.

There is also a scarcity of weapons.

The US is simply unable to wage “simultaneous theater wars” as outlined in the Project of the New American Century (PNAC), which defined at the outset of the Bush Administration America’s “Global Warfare Agenda.”

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GRTV Video: Donald Trump Triggers Economic Collapse and the Globalization of War

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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 14 languages.