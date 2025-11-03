[This interview was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

Mass unemployment, scheduled to be exacerbated by Artificial intelligence (AI),

The collapse of purchasing power,

Mass poverty in all major regions of the world including the so-called developed countries,

Dramatic increase in child mortality worldwide,

Engineered bankruptcies of small- and medium-sized enterprises, family farms,

Millions of people are unable to pay their rent or their mortgage,

Derivatives and hedge funds, and

The weaponization of stock markets.

Financial warfare leads to the enrichment of a social minority.

A massive increase in military expenditure undermines civilian expenditures including the financing of health, education, housing, infrastructure,

$1 trillion to the War Department as a means to “achieve world peace.” Special fund of $1.3 trillion for the development of a new generation of nuclear weapons, which is slated to increase to $2 trillion by 2030. This militarization of the federal budget has been conducive to the impoverishment of Main Street America, where the levels of SME bankruptcies are exceedingly high.

