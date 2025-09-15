[This video interview by Drago Bosnic and Prof Michel Chossudovsky was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

A “false flag” is a complex military-intelligence undertaking which consists in triggering events which enable you to blame your enemy for starting the war.

It’s an instrument of deception which in recent history has enabled US-NATO to justify launching numerous “humanitarian wars” or so-called “Just Wars.” (Responsibility to Protect, R2P)

This tactic has been used throughout history: assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand which triggered World War I (1914), Pearl Harbor (1941), Gulf of Tonkin, (Vietnam War, 1964) 9/11, Gaza (2023), and many more.

Today we are at the crossroads of the most serious crisis in world history. False flags have become increasingly sophisticated and dangerous.

***

Our objective is to reach out to people worldwide.

Subtitles in 13 languages.

Forward the video directly to your friends worldwide. Click below: subtitles in 11 languages with hyperlinks:

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and “true democracy.”

To contribute to Lux Media, click here and then click: Faire un don.

To contribute to Global Research’s Donor Box, click here.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 13 languages.