A “false flag” is a complex military-intelligence undertaking which consists in triggering events which enable you to blame your enemy for starting the war.
It’s an instrument of deception which in recent history has enabled US-NATO to justify launching numerous “humanitarian wars” or so-called “Just Wars.” (Responsibility to Protect, R2P)
This tactic has been used throughout history: assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand which triggered World War I (1914), Pearl Harbor (1941), Gulf of Tonkin, (Vietnam War, 1964) 9/11, Gaza (2023), and many more.
Today we are at the crossroads of the most serious crisis in world history. False flags have become increasingly sophisticated and dangerous.
