[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Peter Koenig was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

“In God we trust.”

Money is made out of nothing.

The weaponization of money.

Financial warfare.

Lots of dollars in the pockets of “La classe politique.”

“In Trump we trust”?

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Renowned economist Peter Koenig together with Michel Chossudovsky examines the complex history and geopolitics of the U.S. dollar.

While the dollar still prevails, its hegemonic role in international trade and finance is threatened.

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Video: Fragile Hegemony of the U.S. Dollar

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 16 languages with hyperlinks:

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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 16 languages.