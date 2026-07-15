Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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denmla's avatar
denmla
1h

Genocide is not an anomaly, it is coded in the DNA of Western “civilization.”....100% right!

Man is and remains an animal.Here a beast of prey, there a housepet, but always an animal.

Joseph Goebbels from him!

.one can have bonified a war criminal that will be a hero for some on the other side....so?

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Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
2h

Anyone who supports this genocide is mentally sick. If you don't hate Israel and the US, you haven't been paying attention. ANYONE WHO SUPPORTS ISRAEL IS A MONSTER.

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