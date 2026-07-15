[This video by Laala Bechetoula and Prof Michel Chossudovsky was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

“A thousand days, and the arithmetic is unbearable: more than 73,000 dead, over 173,000 wounded, 9,500 more still folded into the concrete, waiting for hands that will not come.

More than half of them women, the old, the very small.

Twenty-one thousand of them children — a generation entered into a ledger before it could learn to read one.

And twelve thousand pregnancies lost — miscarried or ended under starvation and the ruin of the hospitals: a people struck at the root, before breath.”

They killed the ones who film it — 262 journalists.

They killed the ones who dig for the living — 145 rescuers, 1,700 healers.”

Video: War or Peace. Who Are the Bad Guys? Russia?

Dear readers, spread Laala’s words worldwide, across the land.

Many of our politicians are complicit in the conduct of these atrocities.

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 17 languages with hyperlinks:

Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 17 languages.

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Click here to watch the video in English.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 17 languages.