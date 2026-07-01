[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

In the West, millions of people have lost their jobs and their lifelong savings. In developing countries, poverty, famine and despair prevail.

In the “rich” developed countries, the welfare state is collapsing.

What we are witnessing is a process of global impoverishment.

The militarization of the global economy. The economy is weaponized.

The multi-billion production of advanced weapons systems is to the detriment of social infrastructure, schools, hospitals and universities.

The destabilization of the real economy.

A massive concentration of financial wealth coupled with a worldwide process of impoverishment.

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Video: The Global Economic and Social Crisis

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 17 languages with hyperlinks:

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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 17 languages.