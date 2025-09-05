[This interview was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

In this video production, Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic focus on Donald Trump’s aggressive actions against Venezuela, all in an attempt to appropriate its natural resources, particularly oil and natural gas. This includes not only the usual tools, such as sanctions and other forms of economic and financial pressure, but also threats of direct war.

In addition, the US is also pursuing similar policies with regard to numerous other countries, particularly in the Middle East.

War against humanity: What is unfolding is a war against Planet Earth’s 8 billion people.

***

Our objective is to reach out to people worldwide.

Subtitles in 11 languages.

Forward the video directly to your friends worldwide. Click below: subtitles in 11 languages with hyperlinks:

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and “true democracy.”

To contribute to Lux Media, click here and then click: Faire un don.

To contribute to Global Research’s Donor Box, click here.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 11 languages.