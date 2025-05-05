Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
May 5

“We’re dealing with a diabolical agenda where the United States is intervening under the banner of ‘Responsibility to Protect’ or ‘Global War on Terrorism."

Diabolical gangsterism is a perfect way to describe an Empire whose modus operandi is brutal barbarism to secure

absolute hegemony for a cabal of pyscho avarice international mobster financiers. 🤑🤑🤑

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Jaqui Smith's avatar
Jaqui Smith
May 5

Thankyou for your writings May I try to lift some of your readers’ spirits today , as I lived through WW2 as a small child and well remember some of the horror.( It was brought to my mind today as they go through the motions here in England of celebrating the 80th anniversary of its end ). So, I would like to present another perspective if I may and suggest to those who are “sighing and crying “ that there IS a sure hope for the future , as soon all war will end forever.

I , personally , sleep easy every night knowing how futile it is to put our complete trust in the promises of leaders of the global systems who , no matter how well-meaning some of them might be, they are imperfect just like the rest of us and cannot seem to work harmoniously together in a spirit of love only enmity. However, the Creator of this beautiful earth tells us the future of it.

https://www.jw.org/finder?wtlocale=E&issue=2025-09&pub=wp25&srcid=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture