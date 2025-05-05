Video: The Globalization of War. The Pentagon’s WWIII Scenario Against Four Strategic Countries
Professor Michel Chossudovsky has been tracking and analyzing the trajectory of U.S. military planning for the last two decades and has been at the forefront of dissecting the propaganda describing these projects as ‘self defense’ or a ‘humanitarian intervention.’
In June of 2018, he delivered a speech to the Regina Peace Council outlining his research and appealing for the re-invigoration of an anti-war movement that would confront what he considers to be a hegemonic project of world conquest, orchestrated by the U.S. and its Western allies.
“We’re dealing with a diabolical agenda where the United States is intervening under the banner of ‘Responsibility to Protect’ or ‘Global War on Terrorism.’
In other words it is providing a legitimacy to a war of aggression, or a sequence of wars of aggression. And the public is led to believe somehow that these are humanitarian undertakings.”
[Video production by Paul Graham]
Diabolical gangsterism is a perfect way to describe an Empire whose modus operandi is brutal barbarism to secure
absolute hegemony for a cabal of pyscho avarice international mobster financiers. 🤑🤑🤑
Thankyou for your writings May I try to lift some of your readers’ spirits today , as I lived through WW2 as a small child and well remember some of the horror.( It was brought to my mind today as they go through the motions here in England of celebrating the 80th anniversary of its end ). So, I would like to present another perspective if I may and suggest to those who are “sighing and crying “ that there IS a sure hope for the future , as soon all war will end forever.
I , personally , sleep easy every night knowing how futile it is to put our complete trust in the promises of leaders of the global systems who , no matter how well-meaning some of them might be, they are imperfect just like the rest of us and cannot seem to work harmoniously together in a spirit of love only enmity. However, the Creator of this beautiful earth tells us the future of it.
