Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Denis Rancourt's avatar
Denis Rancourt
16h

Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic spell it out: Israel is a de-facto NATO member and a proxy of the USA, and not just in the ME. Period. The rest is propaganda in the service of the USA empire.

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JungianINTP
17h

Below post found here ( not approved, yet ) :

https://sharylattkisson.com/2026/06/gallup-iran-war-ranks-among-least-supported-conflicts-historically/comment-page-1/?unapproved=195714&moderation-hash=09f7c509a14c0fa2443400e6bddcd605#comment-195714

Lisa, Sharyl—Full Measure Team :

- Paul Craig Roberts’ thoughts, from his 2019 essay -

“To be clear, Europe no longer exists.

. . . . . “Europe is a Tower of Babel, an utterly destroyed civilization.

. . . . . “There is no Europe left.

. . . . . “It is the same in the United States.

. . . . . “Obama, the great savior, dumped 100,000 Somalis on Minneapolis and another 100,000 on Portland, Maine, . . . “

—His above truth-telling thoughts are found in here https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/11/paul-craig-roberts/feminism-and-immigrant-invaders-destroyed-europe/

-Rick

P.S.

Blame the Shadow Government - the World Jewish Congress - driving the MADNESS, which cabal started WW-II. Read/Study, “Hellstorm,” by Goodrich, which report upends everything you’ve been taught in school.

Read and Learn of the TRUTH : https://rense.com/general75/neneb.htm

P.P.S.

How to save America from decline, in 14 Corrective Steps :

https://sharylattkisson.com/2026/04/covid-19-vaccine-injury-program-paid-for-one-death-in-march-denials-exceed-98/comment-page-1/?unapproved=195202&moderation-hash=059ca493092cd616b2547342a5af2bb7#comment-195202

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