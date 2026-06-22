This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here or click (Rumble) original in English, subtitles in 17 languages: English, Français, عربي, Hebrew, Русский, Español, 中文, Deutsch, Farsi, Português, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Türkçe, Српски, Bahasa Malay, ภาษาไทย

Introduction

“Greater Israel” according to the founding father of Zionism Theodore Herzl, is a Jewish State stretching “’From the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.”

The “Promised Land” extends from the River of Egypt up to the Euphrates, it includes parts of Syria and Lebanon. Thus “From the Nile to the Euphrates.”

In the 21st Century: “Greater Israel” is portrayed as a legitimate project of Israeli military conquest and settlement in the Middle East.

The Zionist rhetoric is overwhelming. It’s an instrument of propaganda. Many renowned politicians, scholars, and journalists are led to believe that Zionism overshadows and controls U.S. foreign policy.

It’s exactly the opposite. Israel is a de facto “associate” member of NATO. An all encompassing bilateral agreement was signed in 2005, followed by a 2013 agreement pertaining to so-called “enhanced military cooperation.” Of significance, Israel offered to assist NATO in 2016 in counter-terrorism operations directed against Hezbollah and Iran.

Israel a De Facto Member of NATO. “Fighting Terrorism” Together

SHIMON PERES THEN. 2016 “Israel will be happy to share the knowledge it has gained and its technological abilities with NATO. Israel has experience in contending with complex situations, and we must strengthen the cooperation so we can fight global terror together and assist NATO with the complex threats it faces including in Afghanistan, ” Peres told Rasmussen.” (Quoted in Michel Chossudovsky, “Israel: A De Facto Member of NATO”)

BIBI NOW. June 2026

Haaretz, June 22, 2026

Who Calls the Shots? Israel Collaborates with US-NATO in “Enhanced Intelligence Ops”

“La Guerra Sucia.” Israel’s “Dirty War” in Guatemala

A notorious example: the slaughter of indigenous Maya in Guatemala (extending to the late 1970s, early 1980s) in the wake of the historical 1954 CIA Sponsored Coup d’Etat in Guatemala, (instrumented by the Dulles brothers) unseating the democratically elected government of president Jacobo Arbenz.

The Dulles brothers were also behind the 1953 CIA-MI6 sponsored Coup d’Etat which led to the overthrow of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh who was first imprisoned and then put under house arrest until his death in 1967.

Under the Eisenhower presidency, John Foster Dulles and Allen Dulles, played a key role in shaping US-Israel relations specifically with regard to Israel’s involvement in so-called “covert operations and military strategies.”

“The United States, with support from Israel, backed yet another violent crusade against an indigenous population as well as against communism. The Guatemalan genocide was preceded by a CIA-instigated coup d’état in 1954. and the ensuing civil war — saw hundreds of thousands of the Mayan Indigenous peoples and alleged communists massacred or disappeared.” (Chris Hedges)

Israel started delivering its Arava STOL utility planes to Guatemala in 1977: The Israeli planes are “quickly convertible” for other purposes, … They were used for counterinsurgency activity in the Guatemala highlands.”

“General Benedicto Lucas Garcia, the chief of staff of the Guatemalan military who implemented the genocidal sweeps, expressed appreciation for “the advice and transfer of electronic technology” from Israel….”

Israel’s role in “Guatemala’s Dirty War” is amply documented. Israeli officers chose “to make use of their knowledge in the service of dictators and that those dictators are pleased to take in the Israeli experts.”

In the words of President Ríos Montt pertaining to the 1982 coup, “many of our soldiers were trained by the Israelis.”

General Hector Lopez Fuentes, admitted, “Israel is our principal supplier of arms and the number one friend of Guatemala in the world.”

“It was on the streets of Guatemala City in 1987 that I began awakening to Israel’s partnership with the United States in facilitating genocide. Today we are “seeing genocide” — a decades-long cumulative “genocidal condition” — being played out, as Israeli modern culture and media professor Ariella Aisha Azoulay argues. We see it in the US/Israeli onslaught against Gaza. My memories and knowledge return to reflect on Israel’s connection to genocidal practice, not only in Gaza but also in Guatemala. (Mark Lewis Taylor, Professor of Theology and Culture at Princeton Theological Seminary, emphasis added)

“Good Guy Zionism”: Misleading Public Opinion

Zionism largely serves dominant economic and financial interests. Its unspoken strategic objective is to extend US hegemony as well as fracture and balkanize the Middle East.

Worldwide public opinion has been routinely misled. The U.S. Congress has also been misled in sustaining the Zionist agenda against Iran.

In major military operations –including spreading terror and killing civilians in Lebanon–, Israel does not act without routine consultations with the US Military-Intelligence Apparatus.

“Let Israel Do the Dirty Work For Us”

What is Washington’s unspoken intent? Remember Dick Cheney: “Let Israel Do the Dirty Work for Us” (paraphrase)

More broadly, the assigned role of America’s allies (in various war theaters worldwide) is to commit atrocities on behalf of Washington. (In the Ukraine war, it is largely America’s allies, namely the member states of NATO which are involved in killing civilians).

Confrontation between Netanyahu and Trump is currently unfolding, so far behind closed doors.

President Trump has confirmed his intent to transform Gaza into an “American territory.”

The Role of the Rothschilds

Playing a key role in America’s “Neocolonial Project” pertaining to Gaza’s multibillion dollar maritime gas fields.

“In addition to the Rothschild “Riviera Plan”, there is also the Rothschild “Energy Plan.” (See Henderson)

In 1999, British Gas (BG) discovered a significant gas field in the Gaza Marine fields, followed in 2010 by discovery of “The Giant Leviathan natural gas field,” both of which belong to Palestine.

History of Zionism. Sir Arthur Balfour and Lord Lionel Walter Rothschild, 1917

Image Above: Lionel Walter Rothschild

In the above context, it is worth reminding our readers that in a letter dated 2 November 1917, Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Sir Arthur Balfour, responded to Lord Lionel Walter Rothschild’s Letter, confirming the following decision of Prime Minister Lloyd George’s government :

“His Majesty’s government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country.” (see below)

Image: Sir Arthur Balfour. Signed Text of Foreign Secretary Sir Arthur Balfour’s Declaration on behalf of H.M. Government.

Military Alliances and “Cross-Cutting Coalitions”: “The Russia, Turkey, Iran Triad”

Reminiscent of World War I, shifting alliances and the structure of military coalitions are crucial determinants of history.

Both Turkey and Russia have “alliances” and partnerships with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Today’s military alliances, including contradictory “cross-cutting coalitions” between “Great Powers” are equally dangerous, markedly different and exceedingly more complex than those pertaining to World War I. (i.e., the confrontation between “The Triple Entente” and “the Triple Alliance”)

The contradictory military alliance (cross-cutting coalition) between the Russian Federation and Turkey (which is military heavyweight in NATO) is of utmost significance.

In 2017, in the aftermath of a U.S.-sponsored attempt to assassinate President Erdogan (2016), Ankara acquired Russia’s State of the Art S-400 air defense system, thereby leading to Turkey’s removal from the U.S. Patriot, THAAD Air Defense systems, not to mention the F-35 fighter jet program.

Ironically, while the Pentagon expressed concerns that Turkey’s S-400 could be used against US-NATO, Turkey nonetheless prevails within the Atlantic alliance, categorized as a military heavyweight within NATO, number 2 after the U.S.

Of significance, Turkey has taken a firm stance against Netanyahu and “The Greater Israel” project.

Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) is “The Smoking Gun”

Qatar, Russia and Iran are the largest worldwide holders of liquid gas reserves.

Qatar and Iran are partners in the production of LNG: joint production of the North and South Pars Fields in the Persian Gulf. Under this partnership, Qatar and Iran share the largest maritime natural gas base in the world.

From a financial and geopolitical standpoint this is of utmost significance. Pressured by Washington, Qatar is categorised as a “Major Non-NATO Ally” (MNNA).

Russia, Iran and Qatar control 54.1% of the world’s reserves of natural gas (compared to 5.3% for the U.S.).

In 2009, they reached an agreement to create a ‘Gas Troika’ geared towards the worldwide sale and marketing of Liquid Gas (LNG).

Michel Chossudovsky, June 20, 2026

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Video: The Greater Israel Project is a Fraud

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This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here or click (Rumble) original in English, subtitles in 17 languages: English, Français, عربي, Hebrew, Русский, Español, 中文, Deutsch, Farsi, Português, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Türkçe, Српски, Bahasa Malay, ภาษาไทย

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