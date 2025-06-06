[This article was first published by Global Research. You may read it here.]

The following episode of the Simpsons was released in 2010.

It is a satire. But at the same time it reveals the unspoken truth. The writer of the script is an award-winning author and political analyst Michael Price.

This episode was not “taken out of the blue”? In November 2010 when The House Cat Flu episode was broadcast on TV, the world was recovering from the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic which turned out to be “fake.”

In the Meow Apocalypse, it was a campaign against the house cat.

In the REAL LIFE 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic, it was a worldwide campaign against the pig. Hundreds of thousands of pigs were slaughtered.

The WHO was and remains controlled by Big Pharma. In 2009, WHO Director General Margaret Chan ordered 4.9 billion doses of an H1N1 vaccine from the pharmaceutical industry. It was a multibillion-dollar scam.

And there are lessons to be drawn in regard to the ongoing 2020-2021 corona crisis.

House Cat Flu, the Meow Apocalypse

The Most Devastating Crisis in Human History. Michel Chossudovsky

In 2009, hundreds of thousands of pigs were executed worldwide, despite the fact that the WHO had confirmed that there was no danger of transmission from pigs to humans.

And then what happened, an authoritative study by the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health was released saying that humans could infect the pigs. Putting Meat on the Table Industrial Farm Animal Production in Americas, see also Washington Post, May 9 2009).

Based on incomplete and scanty data, the WHO Director General nonetheless predicted with authority that:

“as many as 2 billion people could become infected over the next two years — nearly one-third of the world population.” (World Health Organization as reported by the Western media, July 2009).

It was a multibillion bonanza for Big Pharma supported by the WHO’s Director-General Margaret Chan.

In June 2009, Margaret Chan made the following statement:

“On the basis of … expert assessments of the evidence, the scientific criteria for an influenza pandemic have been met. I have therefore decided to raise the level of influenza pandemic alert from Phase 5 to Phase 6. The world is now at the start of the 2009 influenza pandemic. … Margaret Chan, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO), Press Briefing 11 June 2009)

What “expert assessments”?

In a subsequent statement she confirmed that:

“Vaccine makers could produce 4.9 billion pandemic flu shots per year in the best-case scenario”, Margaret Chan, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO), quoted by Reuters, 21 July 2009)

A financial windfall for Big Pharma vaccine producers including GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Merck & Co., Sanofi, Pfizer. et al.

The same Big Pharma companies are also behind the coronavirus pandemic.

Fake News, Fake Statistics, Lies at the Highest Levels of Government

The media went immediately into high gear (without a shred of evidence). Fear and uncertainty. Public opinion was deliberately misled.

“Swine flu could strike up to 40 percent of Americans over the next two years and as many as several hundred thousand could die if a vaccine campaign and other measures aren’t successful.” (Official Statement of Obama Administration, Associated Press, 24 July 2009).

“The U.S. expects to have 160 million doses of swine flu vaccine available sometime in October”, (Associated Press, 23 July 2009)

Wealthier countries such as the U.S. and Britain will pay just under $10 per dose [of the H1N1 flu vaccine]. … Developing countries will pay a lower price.” [circa $40 billion for Big Pharma?] (Business Week, July 2009)

But the pandemic never happened.

There was no pandemic affecting two billion people…

Millions of doses of swine flu vaccine had been ordered by national governments from Big Pharma. Millions of vaccine doses were subsequently destroyed: a financial bonanza for Big Pharma, an expenditure crisis for national governments.

There was no investigation into who was behind this multibillion fraud.

Several critics said that the H1N1 Pandemic was “fake.”

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), a human rights watchdog, is publicly investigating the WHO’s motives in declaring a pandemic. Indeed, the chairman of its influential health committee, epidemiologist Wolfgang Wodarg, has declared that the “false pandemic” is “one of the greatest medicine scandals of the century.” (Forbes, February 10, 2010)

And in January 2010, the WHO responded with the following statement,

The Western media which provided daily coverage of the pandemic, remained mum (with some exceptions) on the issue of financial fraud and disinformation.

I should emphasize that the present public health crisis concerning China’s novel coronavirus is of an entirely different nature to that of H1N1.

But there are important lessons to be learned from the 2009 H1N1 Pandemic.

The fundamental issue we must address pertaining to both present as well as previous public health emergencies:

Can we trust the Western media?

Can we trust the World Health Organization (WHO)?

Can we trust the US government including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all of which are serving the interests of Big Pharma (at taxpayers’ expense).