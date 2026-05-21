[This video was produced by Big Picture. It was published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

In this in‑depth conversation, economist and Global Research founder Prof. Michel Chossudovsky lays out how NATO’s proxy war in Ukraine, the genocide in Palestine, economic warfare, and a multi‑trillion‑dollar nuclear rearmament drive all connect into a single, emerging global war.

He argues that we are already inside a world‑scale conflict—military, financial, and informational—that is widely misunderstood, dangerously normalized, and far closer to a nuclear tripwire than most people realize.

This interview is part of the WWIII series of long‑form discussions with thinkers, strategists, and dissidents from around the world, building toward the feature documentary WWIII, which asks whether humanity can pull back from the brink before a Third World War.

How Empire Manufactures Global War

Interview with Michel Chossudovsky

The headlines make today’s crises feel disconnected—Ukraine, Gaza, NATO, China, energy prices, migration—but Michel Chossudovsky argues they are all fronts in a single, emerging world war.

In our latest WWIII interview, the economist and founder of Global Research explains how U.S. and NATO war planning, proxy conflicts, sanctions, and debt regimes have created a permanent state of global conflict that is economic as much as it is military. He traces the road from the U.S.-sponsored coup in Ukraine, to Nazi elements inside the Kiev government, to a NATO strategy that risks turning a regional war into a nuclear confrontation that could end human civilization.



Chossudovsky also digs into the “globalization of poverty”: how IMF and World Bank programs, energy‑price shock therapy, and resource grabs across the Global South function as economic warfare that drives mass migration and social collapse. For him, Gaza’s offshore gas fields, Eastern Europe’s pipelines, and Africa’s mineral wealth are not side stories—they are core battlefields in a system that treats entire nations as expendable in pursuit of control. Throughout the interview, he keeps returning to one basic point: you cannot understand the cost of war just in terms of battlefields; it is written into inflation, crumbling infrastructure, and the quiet erosion of life chances for millions at home and abroad.



This conversation is part of an ongoing WWIII interview series that brings together voices from across the political spectrum to map the architecture of a potential Third World War—and to ask whether it can still be prevented. As we release each episode, we are building toward the feature documentary WWIII, which will weave these perspectives into a single narrative about how we got here and what it would actually mean to stumble into nuclear war in the 21st century. If you want to follow the emergence of this global conflict with more clarity than the nightly news allows, subscribe, share this series with people who need to see it, and stay tuned as we move step by step toward the film’s release.

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by James Patrick

The Documentary chronicles the current flashpoints of conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Through exclusive interviews with military, financial, and geopolitical experts, the film places today’s events within the recurring cycles of empire—the rise and fall that has marked civilizations throughout history. It challenges viewers to see the unfolding saga of WWIII as yet another chapter in humanity’s enduring drama of power and folly.

[Click here to watch the video.]

The mission of this production is to document the origins of the outbreak and forcast the potential outcomes of the Third World War, enabling viewers to assess the evolving situation and prepare for what may come.

If you value this project, please share this interview and consider donating to the production of WWIII: The Documentary & Interview Series.

As with our previous film, Planet Lockdown, we are releasing all interviews in full, providing the public with a collection of high level cinema interviews to better understand the events shaping our times. All interviews are freely available here.

If you believe in self-ownership and achieved success in your life and wish to preserve what you’ve accomplished through this war period, contact my friend and producer of this film, Swiss precious metals advisor, Claudio Grass. Email him here.