Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
denmla's avatar
denmla
1h

Genocide is not an anomaly, it is coded in the DNA of Western “civilization.”....100% right!

...nothing new!....rotten ''western civilization'' genes!>>> “Every time I hear a political speech or I read those of our leaders, I am horrified at having, for years, heard nothing which sounded human. It is always the same words telling the same lies. And the fact that men accept this, that the people’s anger has not destroyed these hollow clowns, strikes me as proof that men attribute no importance to the way they are governed; that they gamble – yes, gamble – with a whole part of their life and their so called ‘vital’ interests.”- Albert Camus . “Notebooks, 1935-1942”, Harcourt

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture