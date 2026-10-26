Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
2h

How did Nazie Pelosie get all of her ill gotten millions, from playboy spreads? Nope....she too ugly a demoRat, just saying, not to pardon the Republicretans

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evelyn Formica's avatar
evelyn Formica
3h

all I can say is that anyone who thinks insider trading does not occur since time began is blind or naive or both. Insider trading is not just limited to the time span discussed here and the platform of share market .. it has existed in terms of trading state secrets , espionage , double (triple agents) for power and control over resources of any type. If any one can tell me a place on this planet where free market actually exists based on the some of the principles enunciated by Adam Smith in his Wealth of Nations underpinned by his "invisible hand of faith" please please share it. If anyone can tell me which country's government does not regulate and interfere with free market please please share it. So why would the money market be any different??

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