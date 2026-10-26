Introduction

Powerful financial institutions, who have foreknowledge and inside information are enriching themselves through so-called speculative transactions.

But when you have “foreknowledge” you are not a “speculator.”

Major financial actors, using the instruments of speculative trade, have the ability to fiddle and rig financial as well as commodity markets to their advantage.

There are several stock market instruments used to cash in on billions of dollars when the stock and commodity markets crumble.

Futures, derivatives, put ask options, index funds, naked short selling. etc.

Video: “Highway Robbery”

[informal interview published in 2011, focusses on stock market speculation as well as the NATO invasion of Libya]

1. President Trump’s Tariff Negotiations with China

The Threat of Tariffs against China was announced in early April 2025

A 135% tariff was slated to be imposed on China.

Our analysis confirms that the purpose of this policy proposal to China was the implementation of a carefully planned speculative stock market operation, with devastating economic and social consequences.

It was imposed in early April 2025.

It was rescinded one month later on May 12, 2025.

We will be addressing these two important phases.

2. Phase One: Stock Markets and Commodity Markets Collapsed in early April 2025

The global stock market crash on April 2–10, 2025 resulted in a $6.6 trillion loss in global market value.

This 6.6 trillion “global market loss” was the result of a carefully engineered by those who had inside information / foreknowledge and who “gambled” on futures, derivatives and index funds.

The more it falls, the more it will rise at a future date, the greater the gains.

They will also have foreknowledge as to when the stock and commodity markets will go up again.

Starting on April 2, 2025, global stock markets crashed amid increased volatility following the introduction of Trump’s new tariff policies.

This was a carefully engineered financial collapse

On April 2, which he called "Liberation Day", Trump announced sweeping tariffs impacting nearly all sectors of the US economy. The announcement triggered widespread panic selling across global stock markets. It became the largest global market decline since the 2020 stock market crash, which occurred during the recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Immediately after Trump’s afternoon announcement on April 2, stock futures tumbled…. The following day, April 4, China imposed a 34% retaliatory tariff. The Dow Jones fell 2,231 points or 5.5%. Within two days, the Dow Jones index lost over 4,000 points (9.48%), Over $6.6 trillion was lost – the largest two-day loss in history.

According to an Oxford University study

The substantial agitation in stock markets caused by these changes in tariff policy created fantastic trading opportunities for anyone who had prior knowledge of the forthcoming policy changes. Trump himself was very much aware of this, as he enthusiastically announced to his followers on his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday 9 April [2025] that ‘THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!’ (emphasis his) just a few hours before announcing the new tariff policy. This quickly prompted Senator Adam Schiff, followed by others, to ‘[call] on Congress to investigate whether President Donald Trump engaged in insider trading or market manipulation’.

3. Trump’s Multibillion Dollar “Gambling Casino”. “A GREAT TIME TO BUY”

4. The May 12, 2025 Mother’s Day. The Phase 2 “Stock Market Reversal”

“Was there foreknowledge, was there inside information regarding the US-China Deal on tariffs reached in Geneva on Mother’s Day weekend, prior to Trump’s official declaration on Monday morning on May 12. 2025

President Trump’s announced on Monday, the day after Mother’s Day (May 12, 2025) that tariffs imposed on China would be brought down from 135% to 30%.

On the New York Stock Exchange “markets have been retracing the “totality of their correction experienced in the first ten days of April,”

And China agreed to lower its tariff rate on U.S. goods to 10% from a massive 125%.

A Trump style speculative operation: The U.S. China Deal on tariffs.

Compare the dramatic collapse in April 2025 to the upward swing one month later on May 12, 2025.

“Totality of their correction” points to an engineered downfall of stock markets in April 2025 (making billions) And then an engineered upward stock market movement in May 2025.

And Trump has “inside information/ foreknowledge” of HIS tariff policies.

Analysis and data below:

The report by AP regarding the May 12, 2025 upward movement of the Dow Jones and S&P. is as follows:

U.S. stocks leapt after China and the United States announced a 90-day truce in their trade war. The S&P 500 jumped 3.3% Monday [May 12]. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 1,100 points, and the Nasdaq composite rallied 4.3%. The U.S. dollar strengthened against other currencies, and Treasury yields jumped on expectations the Federal Reserve won’t have to cut interest rates so deeply this year in order to protect the economy. Analysts warned conditions could still quickly change, as has so often happened in President Donald Trump’s trade wars. On Monday May 12: The S&P 500 rose 184.28 points, or 3.3%, to 5,844.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,160.72 points, or 2.8%, to 42,410.10.

The May 12, 2025 upward movement was also engineered by Trump and his partners.

See graph below for May 12, 2025.

Under Trump, the NY stock exchange has been transformed into a multi-billion dollar Gambling Casino.

4. Concluding Remarks

These stock market manipulations based on “inside information” are illegal and fraudulent.

They require concrete policies directed against the conduct of speculative trade.

Published 15 year ago in 2011

Video: “Highway Robbery”

[informal interview published in 2011, focusses on stock market speculation as well as the NATO invasion of Libya]

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