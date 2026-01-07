[This interview was first published on Global Research. You can watch it here.]

Donald Trump wants to seize Venezuela’s oil wealth.

And now he wants to annex Greenland.

He has politely intimated that he wants to annex Canada as the 51st state. And that’s no joking matter.

It’s “The Kidnapping of Countries”

Abducting Democracy” is the End Game”

A U.S. President “Bordering on Ridicule”

“You know they stole our oil. We built that whole industry and they just took it over like we were nothing. … you know.

He [Maduro] gets up there and he tries to imitate my dance a little bit, but he’s a violent guy and he’s killed millions of people…” (emphasis added)

