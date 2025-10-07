Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann Pettus's avatar
Ann Pettus
7h

Man, they start a lot of shit on Oct 7 don't they. Creeps.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
PhilH's avatar
PhilH
7h

Regarding the whereabouts of Bin-Laden, I read that he was visited by a CIA agent while he was in the hospital.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture