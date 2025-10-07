[This article was first published by Global Research. You can read it here.]

October 7, 2025 marks the commemoration of the US-NATO bombing and invasion of Afghanistan on the grounds that Afghanistan had attacked America on September 11, 2001. This was the second US-led war waged against Afghanistan. The first entitled the Soviet-Afghan War was launched in 1979.

There was no evidence that Afghanistan had attacked America on 9/11.

The Afghan government in the weeks following 9/11, offered on two occasions through diplomatic channels to deliver Osama bin Laden to US Justice, if there were preliminary evidence of his involvement in the 9/11 attacks. These offers were casually refused by Washington.

No Firm Evidence that Bin Laden Was Involved in the 9/11 Attacks

Confirmed by Dan Rather, CBS News, Osama bin Laden had been admitted to a Pakistani Military hospital in Rawalpindi on the 10th of September, less than 24 hours before the terrorist attacks.

It would be impossible for Osama bin Laden to enter a Pakistani military hospital unnoticed. His whereabouts were known.

This CBS report casts doubt on the official narrative to the effect that Osama bin Laden was responsible for coordinating the 9/11 attacks. See also Where was Osama on September 11, 2001?

I should mention that this “CBS “Evening News” was broadcast almost five months later on January, 28 2002.

Had the CBS report been carried out and broadcast in the immediate wake of 9/11, the official narrative would have been questioned in both Washington and Brussels, not to mention the US-NATO war plans to bomb and invade an impoverished country in Central Asia, thousands of miles away, which allegedly had attacked America.

The CBS report is a crucial piece of information in our understanding of 9/11.

It refutes the administration’s claim that the whereabouts of bin Laden were unknown. It points to a Pakistan connection, it suggests a cover-up at the highest levels of the Bush administration.

I should mention that Afghanistan, which was an advanced secular democracy in the 1970s, had already been destroyed by the so-called Soviet-Afghan War launched in 1979.

9/11 and the invasion of Afghanistan was conducive to a major shift in US foreign policy, namely the inauguration of the so-called Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) which was the object of my presentation at the Toronto Hearings on 9/11 organized by Press For Truth and The International Center for 9/11 Studies

Michel Chossudovsky’s Presentation at the Toronto Hearings on 9/11 (October 2011 Commemoration):

Prior to the Soviet-Afghan War

Unknown to Americans, in the 1970s and early 1980s, Kabul was “a cosmopolitan city. Artists and hippies flocked to the capital. Women studied agriculture, engineering and business at the city’s university. Afghan women held government jobs.”

Before

The so-called “Soviet-Afghan War” was conducive to the impoverishment and destruction of an advanced secular democracy.

After

