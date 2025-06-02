[This video production was first published by Global Research. You may watch it here.]

“When war becomes peace, when concepts and realities are turned upside down, when fiction becomes truth and truth becomes fiction,

When a global military agenda is heralded as a humanitarian endeavor, when the deliberate killing of children is upheld as “collateral damage,”

When those who resist the US-NATO-led invasion of their homeland are categorized as “insurgents” or “terrorists,”

When tactical nuclear weapons are heralded by the Pentagon as “harmless to the surrounding civilian population,”

When the Commander-in-Chief of the largest military force on planet earth is presented as a global peace-maker…”

Take action worldwide against global warfare and the derogation of fundamental human rights.

“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.” —William Shakespeare, “The Tempest”, 1623

My response to Shakespeare:

“Send the devils back to where they rightfully belong.”

The future of humanity is threatened.

Our objective is to reach out to people worldwide on behalf of our children: In the Middle East, Africa, The Americas, Western Europe, Russia, China, South, East and South East Asia, Japan and Korea.

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and “true democracy.”

“When the Lie becomes the Truth, there is no moving backwards”

