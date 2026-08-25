[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

According to the Medical Professionals Report submitted to the U.S. Congress, President Trump “presents a clear and present danger to our country and to the world.”

The letter cited “significant loss of self-control” and “escalating violence that threatens national and global stability.”

This timely report of Trump’s mental health coincides with the conduct of White House Discussions which are explicitly contemplating the use of nuclear weapons against Iran:

It appears the US wants to escalate its military actions in the conflict with Iran.

According to a recent claim by former US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, President Donald Trump does not rule out the use of nuclear weapons.

Video: Medical Concerns about Trump. Danger to the Entire Planet

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 17 languages with hyperlinks:

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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 17 languages.