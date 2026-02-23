[This video was first published on Global Research. You can watch it here.]

Dr. Jacques Pauwels will be focussing on Ukraine and the history of warfare since World War I.

“Tears in your eyes, is a fundamental human right.” (M.C.)

*

The First World War was labelled as “the war to end all wars.” That was propaganda. It was the starting point of a sequence of wars. All those wars are criminal undertakings.

*

Excerpt from Dr. Jacques Pauwels book:

“In Britain, and throughout the British Empire, the widespread war weariness manifested itself in a drastic reduction of the number of men who volunteered to join the army, and the government was forced to consider introducing compulsory military service, a measure that might trigger opposition, resistance, possible even unrest, and even worse.”

Didn’t Raise My Boy to Be a Soldier

Ten million soldiers to the war have gone,

Who may never return again.

Ten million mothers’ hearts must break

For the ones who died in vain.

Head bowed down in sorrow

It’s happening in Ukraine. It has occurred in all US-sponsored “humanitarian wars” since the end of World War II.

For the Pentagon under the Trump Administration: an all out war at a global level as a means to achieving peace.

Hegseth is also intent upon eliminating the peace movement.

“That’s why pacifism is so naive and dangerous. It ignores human nature and it ignores human history”.

In the words of George W. Bush:

“I just want you to know that, when we talk about war, we’re really talking about peace.”

***

Our objective is to reach out to people worldwide: In Ukraine, Russia, China, East and South East Asia, the Pacific, the U.S., Latin America, Western Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Our longstanding commitment is world peace and “true democracy.”

We are in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

This video can be viewed in the original English and with subtitles in nine languages:

Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in nine languages.

To contribute to the GRTV-Lux Media video project, please consider subscribing to my Substack. Click here to see subscription options.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in nine languages.