Video: The Myth of the Good Wars. Jacques Pauwels and Michel Chossudovsky
By Dr. Jacques R. Pauwels and Prof Michel Chossudovsky
[This video production was first published by Global Research. You may watch it here.]
Dr. Jacques Pauwels will be focussing on Ukraine and the history of warfare since World War I.
“Tears in your eyes, is a fundamental human right.” (M.C.)
The First World War was labelled “the war to end all wars.” That was propaganda. It was the starting point of a sequence of wars. All those wars are criminal undertakings.
Excerpt from Dr. Jacques Pauwels’s book:
“In Britain, and throughout the British Empire, the widespread war weariness manifested itself in a drastic reduction of the number of men who volunteered to join the army, and the government was forced to consider introducing compulsory military service, a measure that might trigger opposition, resistance, possible even unrest, and even worse.
…
Didn’t Raise My Boa to Be a Soldier.
Ten million soldiers to the war have gone,
Who may never return again.
Ten million mothers’ hearts must break
For the ones who died in vain.
Head bowed down in sorrow
It’s happening in Ukraine. It’s had occurred in all US-sponsored “humanitarian wars” since the end of World War II.
Our objective is to reach out to people worldwide: In Ukraine, Russia, China, East and South East Asia, the Pacific, U.S., Latin America, Western Europe, Africa, Middle East, Russia, Ukraine.
Our longstanding commitment is world peace and “true democracy.”
We are in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
This video can be viewed in the original English and with subtitles in eight languages: Ukrainian, Dutch, Chinese, French, Arabic, Russian, Spanish, German.
