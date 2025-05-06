Michel Chossudovsky

Charlotte Ruse
May 6

The term "good war" is an oxymoron. There's no good wars. If wealthy western industrialists didn't fund Hitler to be a bulwark against socialism/communism he would've never risen to power. Thank Wall Street, Ford, Standard Oil and Prescott Bush for that horror story.

The genocidal wars following WWII must've slaughtered more than 30 million mostly women and children all labeled collateral damage.

"I spent 33 years and four months in active military service and during that period I spent most of my time as a high class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism..."

"I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents."

Smedley Butler

Bill's avatar
Bill
May 6Edited

Check with Nuland and her Buddy McCain who is gone now about ' The Ukraine".. They stoked the fire to where we are now, they did their best to start this..

