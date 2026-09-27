Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Marten's avatar
Marten
Sep 27

The Washington Monster Killing Machine has been at war for 225 out of 243 Years since 1776 !!!!!!And do Amerikans have the brain power to decide for themselves ??????????

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Abheda's avatar
Abheda
Sep 28Edited

"...the end game of this agenda, whereby global corporations undermine and destroy national and regional corporations – in other words, bankruptcy of the entire landscape – and impose a global economic agenda throughout the world." = is that why western leaders are quite clearly turning their own countries into failed states? That's been a head-scratcher for me - except insofar as people who can barely afford rent are easier to control. But aren't the global corporations already way ahead of the game? Aren't they already owned and/or controlled by the .0003% who own some 96+% of the world's wealth? A tiny example: about a decade ago, I bought a set of new, pre-hung French doors for $200. Granted, it was a good price, but wasn't unusual to occasionally see. Today, they cost around $1400. Covid was used as an excuse, but just the fact that they're able to get away with such price-gouging is impressive, to be euphemistic.

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