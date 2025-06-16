[This video production was first published by Global Research. You may watch it here.]

In this video production, Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic focus on how to “cancel” the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

This should be a central objective of the Anti-War Movement worldwide. It should be the object of concrete actions within the 32 Western NATO member states (Europe and North America).

Article 13 of the Washington Treaty describes a procedure for a NATO member state to cancel its membership.

NATO’s stated objective is “Peace and Security, Individual Liberty and the Rule of Law, Safeguard Freedom and Democracy”:

“The Parties to this Treaty reaffirm their faith in the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and their desire to live in peace with all peoples and all governments.”

That’s a bold face lie. NATO is an instrument of continuous warfare and crimes against humanity.

US-NATO-Israel’s “humanitarian wars” consist in crimes against humanity, genocide and the destruction and fragmentation of entire countries:

Palestine, Vietnam, Cambodia, Somalia, Sudan, Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Ukraine, … not to mention military coup’s, regime change, colour revolutions, … poverty and famine.

