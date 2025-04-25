Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Hoover's avatar
Doug Hoover
Apr 25

What if Russian anti missile systems shoot down the missiles and airplanes?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
irish's avatar
irish
Apr 25

Ship trump muskrat and vance along with congress to iran asap

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture