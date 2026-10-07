[This article by Sarah Abushaar was first published in February 2024. You can read it here.]

How much persecution and human cruelty Palestinians have suffered for generations — for the inalienable right to life…

Since Israel’s establishment through the ethnic cleansing and massacre of Palestinians from Palestine — persisting in its massacre, mass expulsion, abduction, torture and terror of indigenous Palestinians?

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How much persecution and human cruelty Palestinians have suffered for generations — for the inalienable right to life…

Since Israel’s establishment through the ethnic cleansing and massacre of Palestinians from Palestine — persisting in its massacre, mass expulsion, abduction, torture and terror of indigenous Palestinians?

The theft of land, life and human rights…

Israel’s unconscionable slaughter of 13,000 children [February 4 data], extermination of 30,000 civilians, destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system as it wounds 60,000 and mass starvation of 2.3 million, part of what it’s been committing on Palestinian life for decades – continuing its ongoing genocide now on hyperdrive…

Palestinians massacred and held hostage in the hundreds of thousands, terrorized in the millions under illegal siege, violent occupation and vicious apartheid…

A person’s stance on Palestine says everything about their moral compass.

You are either for or against genocide.

For or against ethnic cleansing.

For or against violent illegal occupation and vicious apartheid.

For or against systems of supremacy – the persecution of human life, the denial of millions of people their life, freedom, and fundamental human rights.

There is no middle ground.

It’s not complicated, in the same way the Holocaust is not complicated.

Slavery or Apartheid are not complicated. But they persisted because of those who didn’t see.

There’s a horrific persecution and oppression that has lasted for 8 decades. An oppressor and an oppressed.

It’s impossible for human beings of conscience or morals to know the truth on Palestine and to uphold this for human life.

It goes against all law, morality and our very humanity.

What we condemn in history and in every other context, what’s been committed on Palestinian life for decades… As with all systems built on human persecution and oppression, this will not survive.

All the inhumanity in the world in this, Palestine is fighting for all of our humanity and for all the world’s justice.

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