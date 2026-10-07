Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
Oct 7

So, now Global Research goes along with this censorship?? There is a new setting in your Stack settings, that was, quite-wrongly, on by default, which causes free speech to supposedly no longer be free speech, and relegates it to the "Slough of Despond" at the bottom of the thread(s). YOU HAVE CONTROL OVER IT. Please shut that setting off. I said NOTHING that is not protected free speech.

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Lennie's avatar
Lennie
Oct 7Edited

Unfortunately, all this propaganda about the Palestinian victims is just going to extend their victimhood and cause more dead babies. If you really care about the people, you need to let them loose so that we may all move on! (If the militants returned the hostages and laid down their weapons, it would have been over three years ago tomorrow.)

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