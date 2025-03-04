[This conversation between Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was produced by Lux Media. You may watch it here.]

Donald Trump has initiated bilateral peace negotiations with the Russian government of Vladimir Putin without the participation of (no longer president?) Mr. Zelensky. Moreover, Washington’s European NATO allies were not invited to the peace negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Will these confused negotiations –accompanied by increased sanctions against Russia– succeed?

Chaos on the Geopolitical Chessboard: Trump Against His European Allies

Britain’s Prime Minister Starmer, France’s President Macron and Germany’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz are committed to a continuation of the Ukraine War as “a means to achieving peace” on behalf of powerful financial interests.

Visibly, however, there is a split in the so-called “Deep State”; conflicts within the Global Capitalist World Order, coupled with the bribing of politicians and the collapse of the decision-making process in both Europe and America, not to mention, the weaponization of AI, coupled with negligence and ignorance regarding the dramatic consequences of military escalation.

Remember the words of George W. Bush:

“I just want you to know that, when we talk about war, we’re really talking about peace.”

“Peace is a forbidden word.”

France, Germany and the UK have expressed their intent to continue to endorse the Neo-Nazi Kiev regime’s failed military agenda as a means to allegedly “reaching a long lasting peace.” The links of the Kiev regime to the Nazi parties and their links to Nazi Germany during World War II are barely acknowledged. Politicians are the victims of their own propaganda.

Britain’s Prime Minister Starmer says that he is in favour of military conscription: “‘ready and willing’ to put British boots on the ground in Ukraine.”

“The British Army currently has just over 74,000 full-time personnel of which around just 20,000 are battle-ready soldiers. Russia, … has close to 1.5 million active soldiers”

Conscription of troops has also been envisaged by France and Germany.

A shocking [confidential report of 68 pages released in November 2022] warned that a Russian invasion of Europe is “more likely than ever. … Germany’s [former] Inspector General of the Bundeswehr (Head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) General Eberhard Zorn swore that the Bundeswehr is in for hard times. A conflict with Russia is becoming more likely, the general warned. The Bundeswehr must prepare for a possible attack, he said.”

The underlying mood in both Brussels and Berlin is to contemplate a pre-emptive (“defensive”) war against the Russian Federation which supposedly threatens to invade Western Europe.

What we are witnessing is a potential split within the US-NATO alliance, which could lead to devastating consequences.

Achieving a lasting peace requires the outright dismantling of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

—Michel Chossudovsky, March 2, 2025

Our message to the peace movement across the land worldwide:

Abolish NATO!

In solidarity with the people of Ukraine!

На знак солідарності з народом України

This video can be viewed in the original English version and with subtitles in several other languages: French, Ukrainian, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Chinese, and Arabic.

Click here to view the videos with subtitles in seven languages or click the following hyperlinks: