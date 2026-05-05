[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

Under the mandate of U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr, America’s Pharmaceutical Giant Pfizer Inc. was condemned to pay $2.3 billion, the largest health care fraud settlement in the history of the Department of Justice, to resolve criminal and civil liability arising from the illegal promotion of certain pharmaceutical products.

“The company [Pfizer] will pay a criminal fine of $1.195 billion, the largest criminal fine ever imposed in the history of United States.”

Pfizer’s CEOs were not arrested. They were put on “probation” by the U.S. DOJ.

A probation officer under the auspices of the U.S. DOJ had the mandate to “investigate and supervise persons charged with or convicted of federal crimes.” In the case of Pfizer’s probation, the DOJ had called upon the company to “cease its conduct of criminal activities.”

“As part of the settlement, Pfizer also agreed to enter into an expansive corporate integrity agreement with the Office of Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services [DHHS].”

Pfizer: “Once a criminal, you are a criminal for life”?

Did your government inform you that the Covid-19 vaccine is conducted by a criminal entity?

“The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) did not cancel Pfizer’s criminal record through a presidential pardon.”

Upon the launching of the mRNA vaccine in December 2020, both the media and governments Worldwide failed to inform the public that Pfizer had a criminal record with the US DOJ.

Had they informed the public, millions of lives would have been saved.

Supplemental reading:

Pfizer Has a Criminal Record. Did the Media or Your Government Inform You? Had You Known Would You Have Accepted to Receive the Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine?

By US Department of Justice and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, November 02, 2024

The mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine: They are Killing our Children Worldwide

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 18, 2026

Video: Pfizer Has a Criminal Record with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Yes, It’s a “Killer Vaccine”

Our video production focusses on the criminality behind the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

We propose:

The immediate repeal and withdrawal of the vaccine worldwide in the 193 member states of the United Nations;

The launching of class action criminal lawsuits worldwide against Pfizer.

Forward the video. Spread the word to all major regions of the world.

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 14 languages with hyperlinks:

Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 14 languages.

To contribute to the GRTV-Lux Media video project, please consider subscribing to my Substack. Click here to see subscription options.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 14 languages.