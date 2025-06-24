[This video production was first published by Global Research. You may watch it here.]

Trump’s “Operation Midnight Hammer” attack on June 22, 2025 against Iran’s nuclear facilities involved the dispatch of B-2 aircraft out of the Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

This complex and improvised Operation was under the auspices of US Central Command (USCENTCOM), based in Florida, in close coordination with US Strategic Command (USSTRACOM) in Omaha, Nebraska.

This program aims to analyze how “Operation Midnight Hammer” was conducted, as well as the motivation behind it and whether it was as successful as touted by President Donald Trump.

In this video production, Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic focus on the latest attacks by the US-NATO-Israel against Iran.

