[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

America’s unspoken military practice from World War II to the present consists in routinely targeting civilians, which constitutes a crime against humanity.

When a global military agenda is heralded as a humanitarian endeavor,

When the deliberate killing of children is upheld as “collateral damage,”

When those who resist the US-NATO-led invasion of their homeland are categorized as “insurgents” or “terrorists,”

It becomes clear that since World War II, the targeting of innocent civilians has become the mainstay of U.S. military atrocities.

Remember General Curtis Lemay:

“After destroying North Korea’s 78 cities and thousands of her villages, and killing countless numbers of her civilians, [General] LeMay remarked, “Over a period of three years or so we killed off – what – twenty percent of the population.”

The conduct of massacres of civilians are invariably rewarded. Remember General Colin Powell, who was responsible for the coverup of Vietnam’s My Lai massacre acceded to a “brilliant” career in the Armed Forces, Secretary of State, in the George W. Bush Administration.

Eighty-one years ago, in the words of President Harry Truman,

“The world will note that the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima a military base. That was because we wished in this first attack to avoid, insofar as possible, the killing of civilians.”

Flash forward to June 2026: Drone strikes hit a shared student dormitory at the Starobelsk College (Lugansk), killing 21, mostly young women and teenagers, and injuring 63 others. Silence of the Western media.

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Video: President Trump and the Pentagon are Targeting Civilians Worldwide

Our objective is to reach out to people worldwide on behalf of our children who are the victims of U.S. military doctrine.

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and “true democracy.”

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 16 languages with hyperlinks:

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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 16 languages.