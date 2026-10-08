Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
Oct 9

We apparently need to destroy the world's population in order to keep them safe.

Reply
Share
Tom Karnes's avatar
Tom Karnes
Oct 8

It's just a movie, the notion nukes R going to leave us on display at the Cockroach museum is ridiculous WW III started 6 years ago way more affective then all wars proceeding it

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michel Chossudovsky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture