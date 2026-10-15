In this video program, we have the honor of interviewing David Lopez, a renowned scholar, analyst in the sphere of human rights.

Our discussions focused on “decolonizing the very concept of human rights,” which has been endlessly manipulated.

Our guest on GRTV is consultant at the International Association for Human Rights and Social Development (AIDHDES).

Mr. Lopez is associated with the UN Human Rights Committee headquartered in Geneva.

Video: Reclaiming Human Rights From U.S.-NATO Stranglehold

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 17 languages with hyperlinks:

Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 17 languages.

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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 17 languages.