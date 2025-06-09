[This video production was first published by Global Research. You may watch it here.]

Interview with Drago Bosnic: “Operation Spiderweb.” The US-NATO Sponsored Drone Attack Against Russia’s “Nuclear Triad” Strategic Air Force. “Russia’s Pearl Harbor”

“Mass media across the world were flooded with information on “brilliant” Kiev regime operatives who “humiliated” Russia by supposedly “destroying 34% of its strategic aviation.”

However, the satellite imagery released in the aftermath of the attack showed that the damage, albeit significant, was still nowhere near the claims of the Kiev regime.

Still, this sabotage opened the Pandora’s box, which could lead to escalation. The Russian military is already enacting retribution.” (See Drago Bosnic’s detailed article)

Trump had 75 minutes telephone conversation with Putin. Was this drone attack targeting Russia’s strategic Air Force authorized by the White House?

“We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides,” “President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.”

The New York Times confirms that the CIA, “secretly helps Ukraine fight Putin. For more than a decade, the United States has cultivated a secret intelligence partnership with Ukraine.”

“Thanks to this network of bases, Kyiv has become one of Washington’s most important intelligence partners. It has proved so successful that prior to the war they were producing more intelligence than US intelligence staff in Ukraine were able to process and today are intercepting more Russian communications than the CIA’s own base in Russia, the NYT notes. (Kyiv Post, February 26, 2024)

This action sponsored by US-NATO could potentially lead to escalation.

While the Ukraine Peace Initiative is foreclosed, we must continue relentlessly in the pursuit of world peace.

Our objective is to reach out to people worldwide on behalf of our children: In the Middle East, Africa, The Americas, Western Europe, Russia, China, South, East and South East Asia, Japan and Korea.

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and “true democracy.”

