Why Silent On Iran?

Will sanity prevail? There are 2 kinds of government –

● Those that serve the whole community

● Those that serve a small minority who have been corrupted by power

The problem with the first type is that when people don't have time for civic participation, their government slowly (or quickly) turns into the second kind of government, as we can see in the USA's federal government. Why else would we have, according to Ai, 750 military bases in other nations?

For instance:

Japan: ~120 base sites

Germany: ~119–122 base sites

South Korea: ~73–80 base sites

Italy: ~47 base sites

And, as usual, to reform corruption takes a lot more time and energy than simply keeping a good government from going bad. We didn’t spend that ounce of prevention, so we’re stuck needing a pound of cure.

Our unofficial goal to “Police the Free World” was simply a way for Pentagon contractors to get rich. Going forward, we could spend that money on:

(1) Nutrient-dense, toxin-free school food to ensure our kids' health, both physical and mental.

(2) Converting agriculture to organic and regenerative methods (which would make #1 more possible)

(3) Infrastructure.

(4) Bring back civics classes to educate today's high school kids on what a representative democracy need-- well informed voters.

(5) Authentic foreign aid, especially to countries our corporations exploited so mercilessly.

(6) What do you, dear reader, see as overlooked paths to government of, by, and for the people?

Some good news: there is a handy guidebook on how to accomplish such goals. It's titled THE MECHANICS OF CHANGING THE WORLD — POLITICAL ARCHITECTURE TO ROLL BACK STATE AND CORPORATE POWER.

This book explains that regaining our republic would be “easier than we assume, it’s been done many times, here are step-by-step directions.”

It took 8 years for an Aussie named John Macgregor to write it. He distilled more than 1300 sources into 400 pages and starts the story all the way back in prehistoric times with hunter gatherers’ egalitarian self-governance. Next came 65 years of Athens’ Golden Age. A mere 2400-year later, we witness the second flowering of democracy when Americans adopted a constitution in 1788, and we added the Bill of Rights in 1791.

Despite the flaws in that document, we ended slavery, reduced oppression of first nations, and extricated ourselves from wars that the majority didn’t want. Women got the vote, Jim Crow was made illegal, hungry children were fed. Yes, looking back in time, we might be surprised at how long these corrections all took to finally occur, but they did occur.

It was impossible, however, for the Founding Parents to foresee the 4 modern obstacles to a well-functioning constitutional republic. Macgregor explains how we can regain genuine representative government that currently suffers these maladies:

● Corporate money runs DC and state capitals

● Centralized media doesn’t tolerate dissent

● Americans have no clue about the transformative effect of Citizens Assemblies (which already work well for many nations, such as the Swiss), and we never learned why the parliamentary system is more balanced than our current presidential system

● Voters in democracies around the world are discouraged because our attempts to influence our electeds (demonstrations, letters to the editor, and voting) hardly change anything

Take a look at Macgregor’s detailed Introduction – and subscribe to his Substack – here:

https://johnmacgregor.substack.com/p/introduction-to-the-mechanics-of

In short, we can correct course. Please consider what you can do to make it happen.

