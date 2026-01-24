Video: Russia’s Strategic Oreshnik Missile Attack
By Drago Bosnic and Prof Michel Chossudovsky
[This interview was first published on Global Research. You can watch it here.]
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that its Strategic Oreshnik Missiles were aimed at several Ukraine-NATO weapons storage facilities in the Lvov Region of Western Ukraine.
Military analysts tend to categorize Russia’s Oreshnik as an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM). That statement is misleading. The Oreshnik missile is a hypersonic long-range missile, with a speed exceeding Mach 10 —i.e., more than 10 times the speed of sound (more than 12,348 kilometers per hour).
The hypersonic Oreshnik IRBM missile travels at high-altitude through the upper atmosphere. It cannot be detected by US-NATO air defense systems.
The unspoken purpose of Russia’s initiative was to “inform” (bring to the attention) Pentagon-NATO military analysts (as well as the media) regarding the strategic nature of an advanced undetectable hypersonic missile system which can be deployed over a large geographic area including the entire Western European space, without being detected. The Western media has casually ignored the significance of the Oreshnik’s recent “test flight attacks.”
The military and geopolitical implications of the IRBM Oreshnik missile system are complex as well as far-reaching.
The object of this week’s GRTV video program features an interview and dialogue with renowned military and geopolitical analyst Drago Bosnic.
