In this video production, Michel Chossudovsky, Peter Koenig and Drago Bosnic focus on the sabotage of the Peace Summit in Budapest.

President Trump declared with authority that peace negotiations would be a “waste of time” blaming President Putin of “pursuing territorial ambitions that make a peace agreement with Ukraine impossible.”

Visibly Trump is acting on behalf of powerful financial interests. The billionaires call the shots. “War is good for business.”

A trillion dollars has been allocated to the U.S. War Department to the detriment of America’s civilian economy.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, has ordered more sanctions against Moscow, targeting Russia’s oil giants, Rosneft and Lukoil. Scott Bessent is a member of the financial establishment. He started his career as a wealthy partner of the Soros Fund Management (SFM), becoming head of the SFM London office in 1991 prior to the dramatic 1992 Black Wednesday collapse of the British pound.

