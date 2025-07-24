[This video production was first published by Global Research. You may watch it here.]

A nuclear attack against Iran is currently on the drawing board of the Pentagon. President Donald Trump is threatening Iran.

“I may do it, I may not—nobody knows.” “Next week is going to be very big.” “Iran is in a lot of trouble…”

What would be the consequence of the use of a tactical nuclear weapon (bunker buster bomb) in the conventional war theater against the Islamic Republic of Iran?

Tactical nuclear weapons, otherwise categorized as so-called mini-nukes, are said to be “harmless to the surrounding civilian population because the explosion is underground.” This is a fallacy.

With between 200 and 500 thermonuclear weapons, Israel has become the world’s fifth largest nuclear power.

Since 2005, Israel’s nuclear arsenal has been integrated into US-NATO.

Acknowledged by Dick Cheney,

Israel is “doing the dirty work for us.”

