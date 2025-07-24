Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
1d

Get on the phone to both Houses of Congress, local and DC office, flood the phone line for no nuclear war

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
dean myers's avatar
dean myers
1d

No ethics no principles, no real government ,prepare accordingly on your own for survival on your own terms !!" The genocidal murderous path of many NOW leads to the suicidal highway for the perpetrators !!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture