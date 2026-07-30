Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

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Tom Karnes's avatar
Tom Karnes
1h

Say yes to truth, can't fit an A-bomb on a Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber, then drop thousands of conventional bombs throw in some mustard gas to simulate radioactive burns, spin the fake nuke storyline, gas chamber people stealing fake nucular plans, keep the second world war going morphing into the cold war, Korea, Vietnam, Middle East, war on Drugs, war on Terror, war on hunger, how are we doing on the war on hunger, hunger games: "It's all a game, a thought experiment, we are in the matrix"

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Donna's avatar
Donna
6h

👍🏻👏🏻🙏

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