[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

At the outset of the Obama administration (2009-2017), President Barack Obama was rewarded for his commitment to a nuclear free world.

According to President Obama: in the post-Cold War era, it’s not the Russians which constitute a threat to America.

The real threat of nuclear war emanates from Al Qaeda and the Jihadists.

The Nobel Prize for a “Pack of Lies”

Obama, in a worldwide propaganda campaign, raised the issue of Al Qaeda terrorists acquiring nuclear weapons.

“Big Money” for America’s Military Industrial Complex. It’s all for a good cause.

The inauguration of a “humanitarian” one trillion dollar nuclear weapons program to go after the “bad guys.”

Spread the word, refute the lies.

Video: Say Yes to Truth, No to Nuclear War

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 17 languages with hyperlinks:

Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 17 languages.

We are committed to the truth: Please consider subscribing to my Substack. Click here to see subscription options.

Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 17 languages.