Video: Say Yes to Truth, No to Nuclear War
By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic
[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]
At the outset of the Obama administration (2009-2017), President Barack Obama was rewarded for his commitment to a nuclear free world.
According to President Obama: in the post-Cold War era, it’s not the Russians which constitute a threat to America.
The real threat of nuclear war emanates from Al Qaeda and the Jihadists.
The Nobel Prize for a “Pack of Lies”
Obama, in a worldwide propaganda campaign, raised the issue of Al Qaeda terrorists acquiring nuclear weapons.
“Big Money” for America’s Military Industrial Complex. It’s all for a good cause.
The inauguration of a “humanitarian” one trillion dollar nuclear weapons program to go after the “bad guys.”
Spread the word, refute the lies.
Video: Say Yes to Truth, No to Nuclear War
Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 17 languages with hyperlinks:
English, Français, عربي, Hindi, Русский, Español, 中文, Deutsch, Farsi, Português, Italiano, 日本語, 한국어, Türkçe, Српски, Bahasa Malay, ภาษาไทย.
Our thanks to Lux Media for their support in the production of the video with subtitles in 17 languages.
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Click here to watch the video with subtitles in 17 languages.
Say yes to truth, can't fit an A-bomb on a Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber, then drop thousands of conventional bombs throw in some mustard gas to simulate radioactive burns, spin the fake nuke storyline, gas chamber people stealing fake nucular plans, keep the second world war going morphing into the cold war, Korea, Vietnam, Middle East, war on Drugs, war on Terror, war on hunger, how are we doing on the war on hunger, hunger games: "It's all a game, a thought experiment, we are in the matrix"
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