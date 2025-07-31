[This interview was first published by Global Research. You may watch it here.]

In this video production, Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic focus on a detailed plan to commit genocide against the People of Palestine under the disguise of a fake “responsibility to protect” humanitarian mandate. In a recent July 2025 statement (see below) in a controversial AI video production, Gila Gamliel, who was Minister of Intelligence in 2023-2024 (appointed by Netanyahu on January 2, 2023), confirmed the adoption of a so-called “Voluntary Immigration Plan” by the Netanyahu Cabinet on October 13, 2023.

“Exposure: This is what Gaza will look like in the future. Voluntary Gazan migration only with Trump and Netanyahu. It’s us or them! Link to the voluntary immigration plan from Gaza that I submitted to the cabinet in the first week of the ‘Iron Swords’ war on 13.10.23 ”

What this entails is that there was a detailed intelligence and military agenda to “Wipe Gaza off the Map”, planned well in advance on October 7, 2023; the objective of which was to “expel all Palestinians from Gaza.”

