Michel Chossudovsky

Michel Chossudovsky

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0
21h

Solving 9-11 to Save-The-World ft Nikola Tesla by Chief Justice https://nurembergtrials.net/nuremberg-2-0/f/solving-9-11-to-save-the-world-ft-nikola-tesla-by-chief-justice

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Carol Brouillet's avatar
Carol Brouillet
14h

I greatly appreciate Michel Chossudovsky's insights. I had no idea what Al Qaeda was or who Bin Laden was until I read his early articles in the wake of 9/11. His research is foundational to challenging the narrative and so insightful into the criminality of what happened.

We are preparing for our 21st 9/11 Truth Film Festival at the Grand Lake Theatre, 3200 Grand Avenue, Oakland on Thursday, September 11, 2025, 3:00pm to 10:00pm. The films include productions by Architects, Engineers, and Firefighters challenging the veracity of the official reports. Raul Angulo, Captain (Retired), author of the textbook, Engine Company Fireground Operations, 4th Edition, a 38-year veteran of Seattle (WA) Fire Department Ladder Company 6 will be speaking. He also helped write a report calling for a Presidential Commission investigating the destruction of WTC 1, 2 and 7, in cooperation with others, for Senator Ron Johnson, chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations who has spoken in favor of new hearings on 9/11. Other speakers at the film festival include Bruce de Torres, author of GOD, SCHOOL, 9/11 AND JFK: The Lies That Are Killing Us and The Truth That Sets Us Free, and Amber Yang, Executive Director of WantToKnow.Info.

Raul Angulo wrote in an article in the International Fire and Safety Journal , October 2024:

Did the World Trade Center Building 7 (WTC 7) really completely collapse

in freefall, symmetrically into its own footprint – in seven seconds – due to an

office fuel load fire? I used to believe that – the official narrative, but now, I can no

longer accept that explanation. For many of us, this is still a visceral and emotional

subject, but it’s been 23 years since September 11, 2001. A lot of the strong

sentiments have died down enough to objectively consider more reasonable,

scientific, and physical (physics) explanations. [https://internationalfireandsafetyjournal.com/did-world-trade-center-building-7-really-collapse-due-to-an-office-fuel-load-fire/]

Bay Area firefighters and their guests are all invited to attend for free. Suggested donation is $20, but no one is turned away for lack of funds. At the same time, on the East Coast, in Washington, D.C. multiple 9/11 Truth groups will gather for a conference and to lobby for a new investigation of 9/11, Senator Ron Johnson, ex-Congressmen Curt Weldon, and Dennis Kucinich will also be speaking at the 3 day Conference entitled "9/11 Turning the Tide" which will be livestreamed.

I am concerned that there are a number of ex-CIA, ex-military speakers who don't seem to realize that Al Qaeda was on the payroll. James Corbett did recently interview Curt Weldon and Senator Ron Johnson which cast a bit more light on who they are, but what will come out of the DC gathering is a mystery to us all.

Locally, I have visited over 75 fire stations inviting them to come to our event and getting very positive feedback; it has been a great excuse to offer them this information and encourage them to see Calling Out Bravo 7, an excellent film made by Firefighters for 9/11 Truth, before they come to our event. We showed it in 2020, and decided to show the sequel- Beyond Bravo 7 this year which looks at the much larger picture, the media, why leaders lie, who profits from wars, the history of money, the Federal Reserve, the World Bank, the BIS... We hope that people will gain something from the films and speakers, be inspired, empowered and help us to truly turn the tide away from war and empire towards peace and freedom...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michel Chossudovsky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture