24 years later: the commemoration of 9/11. One of the most momentous and tragic events in America’s history.

This video production focusses on the unanswered questions of 9/11. What was the role of Al Qaeda and the alleged “act of war” by Afghanistan against the United States of America on the morning of September 11, 2001?

Osama bin Laden’s whereabouts were known. He was hospitalized on September 10th, 2001, one day before the 9/11 attacks. (CBS Report, Dan Rather)

How on earth could he have coordinated the attacks from his hospital bed in a heavily guarded Pakistani military hospital located in Rawalpindi?

