[This video by Prof. Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic was first published by Global Research. You can watch it here.]

This video production focusses on the historical transition from Al Qaeda “Freedom Fighters” (1979-1980) to Al Qaeda “Terrorists” (September 11, 2001).

Phase I. 1979-1980: Supporting Al Qaeda “Freedom Fighters”

“Yes. The CIA entered Afghanistan Before the Russians”. Oui, la CIA est entrée en Afghanistan avant les Russes. (Zbigniew Brzezinski)

Le Nouvel Observateur (LNO): The former director of the CIA, Robert Gates, stated … that American intelligence services began to aid the Mujahadeen in Afghanistan 6 months before the Soviet intervention. In this period you were the national security adviser to President Carter. You therefore played a role in this affair. Is that correct?

Zbigniew Brzezinski (ZB): Yes. According to the official version of history, CIA aid to the Mujahadeen [Al Qaeda Freedom Fighters] began during 1980, that is to say, after the Soviet army invaded Afghanistan, 24 Dec 1979. But the reality, secretly guarded until now, is completely otherwise Indeed, it was July 3, 1979 that President Carter signed the first directive for secret aid to the opponents of the pro-Soviet regime in Kabul. And that very day, I wrote a note to the president in which I explained to him that in my opinion this aid was going to induce a Soviet military intervention.

Phase II. September 11, 2001. Going After and Combating Al Qaeda “Terrorists.” “The Global War on Terrorism” (GWOT)

A few hours after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon, the Bush administration concluded without supporting evidence, that “Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaeda organisation were prime suspects”.

CIA Director George Tenet stated that bin Laden has the capacity to plan “multiple attacks with little or no warning.”

September 11, 2001 marked the onslaught of the “Global War on Terrorism” (GWOT) which was heralded by the media as a humanitarian endeavour.

This was achieved by sustaining the myth that Muslim terrorists supported by the Taliban had attacked the WTC and the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. The evidence –including the subsequent studies on controlled demolition–have confirmed that this was an outright lie.

September 11, 2001 provides a justification for waging a war without borders.

Phase III. June 2025. The Al Qaeda Bad Guys (Recruited by Us-nato), Are Now Promoted to the Rank of Pro-democracy “Good Guy Politicians”, Supported by the Washington Consensus (IMF-World Bank)

The Al Qaeda Terrorists no longer constitute a threat. “A Good Guy Al Qaeda leader” has become President of Syria, with the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Ironically, this “Good Guy” Al Qaeda leader Al-Jawlani was until recently categorized as a terrorist by the U.S. State Department.

Correction: The 1953 Coup d’état in Iran was a regime change which consisted in reinstating Shah Reza Pahlavi. The Islamic State was installed in 1979. (M.Ch.)

Video: Support Al Qaeda “Freedom Fighters,” Combat Al Qaeda “Terrorists”

Our objective is to reach out to people worldwide on behalf of our children: In the Middle East, Africa, South, East and South East Asia, The Americas, Western Europe, Russia, China, Japan and Korea.

Our longstanding commitment is to world peace and “true democracy.”

Original in English. Click below: subtitles in 11 languages with hyperlinks:

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